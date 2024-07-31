Paris Olympics day 4 highlights

Shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh bagged the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal match. This is India’s second bronze medal in the Paris Olympics after Bhaker became India’s first woman shooter to win a bronze.

122 dead as landslides flatten Wayanad villages

At least 122 persons were killed and 197 injured after multiple landslides flattened some three villages in Vythiri taluk of the hilly Wayanad district of Kerala early on July 30.

Row over caste census between Opposition, Treasury benches in Parliament

Opposition and Treasury benches clashed in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday over the issue of taking out a caste census across the country.

Nirmala Sitharaman counters Opposition’s charges on Budget, calls it ‘a whole of nation’ approach

Countering the Opposition’s charges that the Union Budget had ignored the interests of many States and reduced allocations for social sectors like health, education, and agriculture, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday indirectly hit out at the Opposition parties for spreading negativity about businesses and scaring off investors.

Israel says it has struck Beirut targeting Hezbollah commander accused in deaths of 12 children and teens

Israel’s military said Tuesday it carried out a strike on Beirut targeting the militant commander allegedly behind the deaths of 12 children and teens in a rocket attack on the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights over the weekend.

200 students start indefinite hunger strike near Rau’s IAS Study Circle

Close to 200 students protesting outside Rau’s IAS Study Circle started an indefinite hunger strike on Tuesday evening, seeking ₹1 crore compensation for each victim’s family, transparency in the probe, and the resolution of the drainage issues.

No Bill pending with Raj Bhavan, says Bengal Governor

Days after the Supreme Court issued notice to the Centre and the West Bengal Governor over delay in clearing eight bills passed by the State Assembly, Governor C.V. Ananda Bose told The Hindu in an interview that no bill was pending with the Raj Bhavan. The Governor brought up the issue of “illegal migrants” entering West Bengal and said they were getting identity documents and Aadhaar cards, “arguably or allegedly aided and abetted by the State government.”

Bangladesh mourns some 200 deaths as student protests wind down and thousands are arrested

Bangladesh observed a day of mourning on July 30 in memory of more than 200 people killed in recent weeks during violence that evolved from student protests over the South Asian country’s quota system for government jobs.

Bowlers Suryakumar, Rinku set up a Super Over win

Suryakumar Yadav had never bowled in a T20I, before today.

On Tuesday, at the Pallekele Stadium, with Sri Lanka needing six runs for a win off the final over, the Indian captain brought himself on, opting not to go for the more conventional option of pacer Mohammed Siraj.

What unfolded was stuff usually reserved for fiction as Suryakumar gave away just five runs, with a mix of off-breaks and seam-ups, ensuring a tie.

Egyptian fencer Nada Hafez reveals she competed at the Paris Olympics while seven months pregnant

Egyptian fencer Nada Hafez has revealed that she fought at the Paris Olympics while seven months pregnant.

Hafez posted on Instagram that she was “carrying a little Olympian one” hours after she had reached the round of 16 in women’s saber Monday.