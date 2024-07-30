Paris Olympics day 3 highlights

Manu Bhaker led India’s performance for the third day in a row at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Together with Sarabjot Singh, she advanced to the bronze medal-winning 10m air pistol mixed team match after the pair placed third in the qualification round.

Centre blames Delhi government for students’ drowning in coaching centre library; Opposition MPs demand action against culprits

The death of three civil services aspirants at the flooded basement of Rau’s IAS Study Circle in the national capital came up in both the Houses of Parliament on July 29 with Union Urban Development and Housing Minister M.L. Khattar blaming the Delhi government for the accident. While Rajya Sabha took up the matter as a short duration discussion after an intervention by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, several leaders expressed their anguish in the Lok Sabha over the incident.

Two children dead and 11 people injured in stabbing rampage, says U.K. police

A teenage boy with a knife attacked a children’s dance and yoga class in northwest England on Monday, killing two children and wounding 11 other people in a “ferocious” rampage that sent bloodied children running into a street to escape the horror, police and witnesses said.

Centre likely to lodge complaint against International Labour Organisation’s India Employment Report

India, a founding member of the International Labour Organization (ILO), is likely to raise a complaint against the UN agency over its India Employment Report 2024, released in March this year. A Union Labour Ministry official said the “model” ILO had used to assess the employment scenario in India was not suitable and India has its own assessment of the situation.

Ministers criticise Rahul Gandhi for ‘questioning’ Lok Sabha Speaker

A war of words erupted between the Ministers and the Congress in the Lok Sabha over Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi’s exchanges with Speaker Om Birla during the former’s speech on the Union Budget on Monday.

Discrepancy in number of votes polled and votes counted in 538 constituencies in Lok Sabha polls: ADR

Poll watchdog Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) on July 29 said that there was a discrepancy in the number of votes polled and the number of votes counted in 538 constituencies in the recently concluded 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Court suspends Medha Patkar’s sentence in defamation case filed by former Delhi L-G V.K. Saxena

A Delhi court on July 29 suspended the sentence awarded to social activist Medha Patkar, known for Narmada Bachao Andolan, in the criminal defamation case filed by former Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Delhi, V.K. Saxena.

150 people killed in student unrest, says Bangladesh govt; announces nationwide mourning

For the first time, the Bangladesh government on Monday officially acknowledged that 150 people were killed across the country during the students’ unrest over the quota system.

Congress, SP, TMC among others to join INDIA bloc rally on July 30: AAP

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Monday said Congress, Samajwadi Party, and Trinamool Congress are among the parties that will be part of the INDIA bloc rally at Jantar Mantar to raise the issue of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s declining health in judicial custody.

Manika Batra becomes first Indian table tennis player to reach round of 16 in Olympics

Manika Batra on Monday became the first Indian table tennis player to reach the round of 16 in the Olympic Games singles competition after a 4-0 thrashing of higher-ranked Prithika Pavade of France here.

