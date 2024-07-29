Paris Olympics Day 2 highlights

India opened their medal tally at the Paris 2024 Olympics as shooter Manu Bhaker won the bronze medal in the women’s 10m air pistol event and became the first Indian woman to win a shooting medal at the Summer Games.

Biren meets PM Modi to discuss Manipur situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Sunday, first such meeting between the two since ethnic violence erupted in the State more than 14 months ago, sources said. The meeting was also attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Malleswari to Bhaker: Eight Indian women and their nine Olympic medals

Manu Bhaker, showcasing remarkable resilience, ended India’s 12-year drought for an Olympic shooting medal by becoming the first Indian markswoman to secure a podium finish with a bronze in the 10m air pistol event at the Paris Games on Sunday.

Two arrested day after three UPSC aspirants die in flooded basement illegally used as coaching centre library

A day after three UPSC aspirants drowned in the basement of a private coaching centre, Rau’s IAS Study Circle, the Delhi police arrested the coordinator of the centre and the owner of the building, and booked them for culpable homicide. The accused have been sent to 14 days of judicial custody

NTA announces CUET-UG results

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on July 28 announced the results for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG, paving the way to begin the undergraduate admission process which has been delayed this year.

Delhi coaching centre flooding: For many, harrowing memories of narrow escape from death

Traumatised students who were inside the library of the coaching institute that flooded on July 27 evening in the National Capital shared harrowing accounts of their narrow escape — gasping for air, climbing on top of tables and chairs, getting pulled out by ropes.

Sunken museum at Humayun’s Tomb site in Delhi to be inaugurated on July 29

The country’s first sunken museum at the Humayun Tomb complex, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, in Delhi is all set to be inaugurated on Monday.

Gaza civil defence says 5 killed in Israeli strike on displacement camp

The civil defence agency in Hamas-run Gaza said an Israeli strike on July 28 hit tents at a declared safe zone in the Palestinian territory’s south, killing at least five persons.

Paris Olympics: Simone Biles makes stunning return to competition

Simone Biles made a stunning return to Olympic competition on July 28, powering through left calf pain to get her multiple-medal bid off to a rousing start.

