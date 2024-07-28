Paris Olympics 2024 Day 1 highlights

The Paris 2024 Olympics kicked off on July 27 with an exceptional feat by Indian shooter Manu Bhaker. The 22-year-old progressed into the women’s 10m air pistol final after finishing third in the qualification round.

ADVERTISEMENT

At NITI Aayog meeting, PM Modi calls for combined efforts of States

Political fault lines that emerged after the Lok Sabha election deepened in the first NITI Aayog meeting of the Modi 3.0 government on July 27 with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the lone leader of the Opposition bloc to attended the meeting, storming out saying she was “not allowed” to speak.

Three dead as basement of coaching centre flooded in central Delhi

Three students died after the basement of a building housing a popular civil service coaching centre was flooded following heavy rain in central Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar area on July 27, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakshman Acharya appointed Assam Governor; Gulab Chand Kataria replaces Banwarilal Purohit in Punjab

Lakshman Prasad Acharya has been made the Governor of Assam with the additional charge of Manipur while Gulab Chand Kataria has replaced Banwarilal Purohit as the Governor of Punjab under major gubernatorial appointments announced late on July 27.

At least 10 killed in rocket attack on town in Israeli-controlled Golan Heights

A rocket attack on a soccer field in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights on July 27 killed at least 10 people and wounded several others, including children, Israel said, hours after an Israeli airstrike on south Lebanon killed three members of the militant Hezbollah group.

Congress divided over Mamata’s walkout: Jairam supports her, Adhir feels she is lying

On a day when the Congress leadership in Delhi came out in support of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying the treatment she received at the NITI Aayog meeting was “unacceptable”, State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged Ms. Banerjee may be lying.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Modi meets BJP Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a meeting with the Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled States for a periodic evaluation of governance-related issues.

Landslide cuts off 18 Odisha villages, IMD says more rain in store

People of 18 villages in Odisha’s Malkangiri district were cut off from the rest of the state due to a major landslide following heavy rains due to a well-marked low-pressure, officials said.

Women’s Asia Cup final: Dominant India face Sri Lanka; eye eighth title

Defending champions India will look to translate their overwhelming dominance in the Women’s Asia Cup to a record-extending eighth title while facing a feisty Sri Lanka in the final here on Sunday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.