Jaishankar meets Chinese FM Wang in Laos, pushes for urgency in resolving LAC standoff

For the second time this month, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, with the two leaders highlighting the need to resolve the four-year-old military stand-off at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with “purpose and urgency”. The meeting was among the first few bilateral meetings the External Affairs Minister had after landing in Vientiane, Laos for a number of ASEAN-related meetings (July 25-27).

‘I will not be silent’: Kamala Harris presses Netanyahu over humanitarian situation in Gaza

Kamala Harris sharply pressed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday about the humanitarian situation in Gaza in “frank” talks that were watched for signs of how she might shift American policy about Israel if she becomes president. Hours earlier, President Joe Biden pressed for a ceasefire to the 9-month-old war in Gaza.

Income Tax portal ramped up; July 31 I-T returns deadline may stay

The July 31 deadline for filing Income Tax (I-T) returns is unlikely to be extended. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has intervened to fix recent glitches and downtimes reported on the I-T portal by ramping up its back-end capacity to cope with a higher workload experienced this year.

Manipur CM Biren Singh to meet PM Modi for first time after ethnic violence

Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time since the ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities broke out in the State on May 3, 2023. The Chief Minister, who left the State’s capital Imphal for New Delhi on July 25, said some time with the Prime Minister could be carved out during two major events he is scheduled to attend.

2 arrested for supporting terrorists in Kathua attack

The J&K Police on Thursday claimed a breakthrough in the Kathua attack, which left five soldiers dead on July 8, with the arrest of two locals who allegedly provided support to these attackers. A police spokesman said the names of two locals emerged during “a meticulous investigation”. The police described these locals as “overground workers” of the militants.

NEET-UG 2024 revised results yet to be declared: Education Ministry

The Education Ministry on Thursday said an official announcement would be made when the NEET-UG 2024 final revised results were shared. “The revised results for NEET-UG 2024 have not been declared yet. Kindly wait for official information,” an official spokesperson from the Ministry said.

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu compares Jagan Mohan Reddy to drug lord Pablo Escobar

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said the government would review all the criminal cases registered during the YSR Congress regime as part of its vindictive politics, and punish the police officers who foisted false cases on thousands of persons. He asserted that the lawlessness which prevailed in 2019-24 was due to the police-criminal-nexus that was exacerbated by the connivance of some YSRCP leaders who were out to settle political scores.

Centre to create data bank on employment trends

Amid complaints that the country does not have a comprehensive data bank on the trends in employment, unemployment, wage loss and job loss, the Union government has decided to create an Employment Data Collection Mechanism (EDCM) in collaboration with departments of all Ministries. Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will chair the first meeting in this regard here on Friday.

Archers overcome wobbly start, enter the last eight

The first world record of the 2024 Paris Olympics fell in the archery range set up against Paris’ iconic 17th century Invalides complex. South Korea’s Lim Si-hyeon raced away to a mammoth score of 694 out of a possible 720. The Indian trio of Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Bhajan Kaur – the first athletes from the country in action at the Paris Games – wore smiles at the end of the archery line-up. Their individual scores weren’t nearly as impressive as the South Korean’s but there was a lot to celebrate as a team.

Putin vows ‘retribution’ against those trying to ‘divide’ Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed Thursday to crush anybody who tries to divide Russian society as he hailed the effectiveness and unwavering loyalty of his country’s powerful law enforcement agencies. “Those who try to intimidate people, to split our society, to play on religious or national feelings will never succeed,” Putin said in a video message posted by the Kremlin. “Inevitable and just retribution awaits them,” he added.

