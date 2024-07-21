Nipah virus resurfaces in Malappuram, 15-year-old boy in critical condition

Nipah virus scare resurfaced in Malappuram on July 20 following the confirmation of a case currently under treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode. A 15-year-old boy from Chembrassery, near Pandikkad, in Malappuram district developed Nipah symptoms and was shifted to Kozhikode from a hospital at Perinthalmanna. The child is reported to be in a critical condition and is on ventilator support at the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital.

‘I took a bullet for democracy,’ Trump says at first rally since shooting

Donald Trump, holding his first campaign rally since surviving an assassination attempt, dismissed concerns that he is a threat to democracy, triumphantly telling a cheering crowd: “Last week I took a bullet for democracy.” “I’m not an extremist at all,” he continued at the rally in swing state of Michigan, dismissing his reported links to Project 2025.

New NCERT Class 6 social science textbook shrinks content, rolling three books of history, geography, civics into one

The new Social Science textbook for Class 6 is a heavily truncated amalgamation of what was earlier three separate books for History, Geography, and Civics published by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). Students in Class 3 and Class 6 are getting new textbooks for the 2024-25 academic year. Class 6 students will get a single Social Science text, titled Exploring Society — India and Beyond. The Hindu had earlier reported that the National Syllabus and Teaching Learning Material Committee was considering merging three books into one.

NEET-UG paper leak case: CBI arrests ‘mastermind’, two members of ‘solver gang’ in NEET-UG paper leak case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigating the paper leak of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2024 on Saturday arrested the mastermind and two other MBBS students who allegedly acted as ‘solvers’ in the NEET-UG paper leak case.

Somnath Bharti moves Delhi HC challenging election of BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj

Aam Aadmi Party leader Somnath Bharti on Saturday moved the Delhi High Court, challenging the election of new BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, citing alleged corrupt practices. Both Mr. Bharti and Ms. Swaraj had contested the Lok Sabha election from the New Delhi constituency.

Israeli military says it has struck several Houthi targets in Yemen in response to attacks

The Israeli Army said on July 13 it has struck several Houthi targets in western Yemen following a fatal drone attack by the rebel group in Tel Aviv the previous day. The Israeli strikes appeared to be the first on Yemeni soil since the Israel-Hamas war began in October.

India evacuates students from Bangladesh, U.S. says situation ‘extremely volatile and unpredictable’

Since the beginning of the clashes between students and security forces in Bangladesh, India has evacuated 978 nationals who were studying in various institutions in Bangladesh, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said. The evacuation is part of security measures that the Indian officials in the High Commission in Dhaka and in the Assistant High Commissions are taking to ensure the safety of around 8,000 Indian students.

Microsoft says about 8.5 million of its devices affected by CrowdStrike-related outage

A global tech outage that was related to a software update by cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike affected nearly 8.5 million Microsoft devices, Microsoft said in a blog post on July 20. “We currently estimate that CrowdStrike’s update affected 8.5 million Windows devices, or less than one percent of all Windows machines,” it said in the blog.

37 of the 50 top-scoring NEET centres are clustered in Rajasthan’s Sikar district

An analysis of NEET-UG 2024 results shows that many students scoring high marks were clustered in particular centres located in certain cities or States. The National Testing Agency published the undergraduate medical entrance examination scores of 23,33,162 candidates on Saturday after the Supreme Court directed that the data be made public.

9 held in Bihar for impersonating Teachers Recruitment Exam candidates

The Bihar Police has arrested nine persons over the past 24 hours for allegedly appearing in the Teachers Recruitment Exam (TRE-3) on behalf of actual candidates. The third phase of the teacher recruitment exam is being conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) from July 19 to July 22.