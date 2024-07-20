Microsoft outage: Software bug disrupts aviation in India, several sectors globally

A faulty update knocked out several Windows computers and servers around the world on July 19, sending them through a boot loop featuring a so-called blue screen of death, disrupting aviation, banking, telecommunications, hospitals, TV channels and other companies around the world. The update was part of the Falcon endpoint threat detection and response product developed by CrowdStrike, an Austin, Texas-based cybersecurity firm.

BJP allies concerned over U.P. government’s ‘nameplate’ diktat for Kanwar yatra

Differences surfaced within the ruling National Democratic Alliance on the Uttar Pradesh government’s order asking those running eateries, tea stalls, and fruit carts to display nameplates during the Kanwar yatra. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s allies, the Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) are advising the U.P. government to reconsider the decision as it is unconstitutional and divisive.

UPSC Chairperson Manoj Soni resigns five years before term ends

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) chairperson Manoj Soni has resigned due to “personal reasons,” almost five years before his tenure ends in 2029, sources told The Hindu. Mr. Soni, who joined the Commission as a Member in 2017, was sworn-in as the Chairperson on May 16, 2023.

CBI arrests MBBS student from Jharkhand’s Ranchi in NEET-UG paper leak case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on July 19 detained a first year MBBS student from Jharkhand’s Ranchi in the NEET-UG paper leak case. The 2023 batch student has been identified as Surabhi Kumari of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and a resident of Ramgarh district. The CBI sources said that Surabhi Kumari has been arrested on charge that she was physically present in Hazaribagh along with four others to solve the paper in the morning of May 5.

PM is ‘lying’ about 8 crore new jobs and rubbing salt into wounds of youth, says Congress

Ahead of the Parliament session that begins on July 22, the Congress brought unemployment back to the centre stage with party president Mallikarjun Kharge accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “rubbing salt into the wounds” of the youth with his claim that “eight crore new jobs” were created.

‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ soul of BJP, but we support U.P. govt. order on Kanwar Yatra, says Minority Morcha chief

BJP’s Minority Morcha chief Jamal Siddiqui has roundly criticised West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s statement that there was no need for a minority morcha in the party and that the BJP line of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” (with everyone for development of all) be junked. Significantly, Mr. Siddiqui supported the Uttar Pradesh administration’s directive to shopkeepers along the Kanwar Yatra route in Muzzaffarnagar district of the State to clearly mention their names at the shops, a move that would “clearly identify” minority community shopkeepers, a move many say could result in an economic boycott of businesses owned or run by minorities.

UPSC lodges criminal case against IAS trainee Puja Khedkar, issues show-cause notice

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) said on July 19 that it has registered a criminal case against probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar for allegedly forging identity papers, misrepresenting and falsifying facts to obtain extra attempts in the Civil Services Examination-2022, beyond the prescribed limit.

MVA alliance determined to unseat the ‘corrupt’ Mahayuti government in Maharashtra: Venugopal

All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal on July 19 said the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance was determined to unseat the ‘corrupt’ Mahayuti government in Maharashtra, predicting that the State’s electorate would deliver a strong rebuke to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the coming Assembly elections.

Reliance Industries Q1 net profit declines 4% to ₹17,448 crore on higher depreciation

Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) reported first-quarter consolidated net profit declined 4% to ₹17,448 crore from the year-earlier period, largely due to higher depreciation. “Consolidated revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 increased 11.5% year on year (YoY) to ₹2,57,823 crore led by higher oil prices and volumes in O2C [Oil to Chemicals] and oil and gas segments with steady growth in consumer businesses,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

Bangladesh unrest: At least 105 dead, TV news off air, jail stormed

At least 105 people have been killed in this week’s violent student protests against quotas for government jobs in Bangladesh. According to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, at least 52 people were killed in the capital city on Friday. Television news channels in the country were off the air and telecommunications were widely disrupted on the day.

Israeli occupation of Palestinian territory ‘illegal’: U.N. top court

The U.N.’s top court on July 19 said Israel’s decades-long occupation of Palestinian territory was “illegal” and needed to end as soon as possible. The advisory opinion of The Hague-based International Court of Justice is not binding, but it comes amid mounting concern over Israel’s war against Hamas sparked by the group’s brutal October 7 attacks.

All eyes on poll date in Sri Lanka amid concern over Bill

The date of Sri Lanka’s presidential election will be announced next week, the country’s Election Commission said on July 19, amid fresh speculation in the wake of a gazette issued by President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

India starts campaign with a clinical win over Pakistan

India started its Women’s T20 Asia Cup title defence on a rousing note, beating Pakistan by seven wickets here on Friday.I ndia bundled out Pakistan for a below-par 108, after being asked to bowl, and then chased down the target with as many as 35 balls remaining. Chasing 109, Indian openers Shafali Verma (40) and Smriti Mandhana (45) was at their best as they toyed with the Pakistani attack with an aggressive display of batting.