Two dead, 31 injured as eight coaches of Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derail in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda

At least two people were killed and 31 others injured after the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed and eight coaches overturned in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district on Thursday afternoon. “Train number 15904 Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express that left Wednesday night from Chandigarh derailed near Gonda Junction station between Motiganj and Jhilahi railway stations at around 2.37 p.m. on Thursday under the jurisdiction of North Eastern Railway (NER),” said Sabyasachi De, the chief public relations officer for the Northeast Frontier Railway.

Bangladesh TV goes off air as anti-quota protesters set fire to TV station; mobile internet blocked

The High Commission of India has cautioned Indian citizens and students in Bangladesh to “minimise” their movement beyond their “living premises”. Thursday’s cautionary note came against the backdrop of day long clashes between the police, and students and political activists who have been demanding an end to quotas in government jobs. As part of the crackdown, Bangladeshi authorities blocked mobile internet on Thursday evening.

NEET-UG paper leak: CBI arrests four MBBS students of Patna AIIMS

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on July 18 arrested four undergraduate students of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna, in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak case. All four are students of the institute’s 2021 MBBS batch and allegedly helped in solving the leaked question paper.

Opposition continuously using language inciting violence against PM Modi: BJP

In the wake of the assassination attempt on U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump, the government and the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday cautioned the Congress-led Opposition against the use of words such as “violence” and “murder” in their statements targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that it could have dangerous consequences.

Congress takes a dig at PM Modi citing Bhagwat’s ‘man wants to become god’ video

Quoting a cropped video of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, in which he is telling volunteers that there is no end to progress and how people want to “become god”, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the RSS chief’s words were aimed at Mr. Modi.

Congress raises demand for nationwide minimum wage of ₹400

Highlighting the “decline in real wages”, the Congress, ahead of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government’s Union Budget, raised the demand for nationwide minimum wage of ₹400 per day. In a statement, Congress general secretary (communication) Jairam Ramesh said that multiple data sources, including the government’s own statistics, had pointed out that “workers can buy less today than they could 10 years ago”. The Labour Bureau’s Wage Rate Index, Mr. Ramesh said, showed that real wages for labourers stagnated between 2014-2023, and in fact declined between 2019-2024.

One of three ‘militants’ killed in Assam’s Cachar was farmer from Manipur, says family

A day after three people from the Hmar community, identified as “militants” by the Assam Police, were killed in a gun-battle near the Bhuban Hills of Cachar district in Assam, family members of one of the deceased, 35-year-old Joshua, have told The Hindu that they believed he was killed in an alleged “staged encounter”.

Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi, Democrats make a fresh push for Joe Biden to reconsider 2024 race ahead of convention

Former President Barack Obama has privately expressed concerns to Democrats about President Joe Biden’s candidacy, and Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi privately warned Mr. Biden that Democrats could lose the ability to seize control in the House if he didn’t step away from the race. Ms. Pelosi also showed Mr. Biden polling that he likely can’t defeat Republican Donald Trump, according to people familiar with the matter who insisted on anonymity to discuss it.

China’s leaders vow to fight ‘risks’ plaguing economy

Beijing’s leaders vowed on July 18 to resolve “risks” plaguing China’s economy, but were yet to offer any concrete steps to pull the country out of its financial woes. The world’s second-largest economy is grappling with a property debt crisis, weakening consumption, and an ageing population. All eyes were on how this week’s Third Plenum meeting of the Communist Party in Beijing, attended by President Xi Jinping, might tackle that deepening economic malaise.

Suryakumar replaces Hardik as T20I captain

Suryakumar Yadav has been anointed as Rohit Sharma’s heir apparent in T20Is while Rohit and Virat Kohli have made themselves available for the ODI leg of India’s forthcoming limited overs series in Sri Lanka. The transition — with Hardik Pandya being overlooked from the leadership group from the shortest format — is significant considering the tour will be Gautam Gambhir’s first official assignment as India men’s head coach.

