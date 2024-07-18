Knives are out in Uttar Pradesh BJP as it gears up for Assembly bypolls

Knives are out in the Uttar Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the aftermath of the party’s below-par performance in the Lok Sabha election, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath blaming overconfidence for the poor results, while his deputy, Keshav Prasad Maurya, reminding the Chief Minister that the party organisation is the force behind the government and not vice versa.

BJP cadre unhappy over alliance with Ajit Pawar-led NCP in Maharashtra: RSS weekly

A report published in Vivek, a Marathi weekly linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has blamed the alliance with the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) lacklustre performance in the Lok Sabha election in Maharashtra. It, however, welcomed the alliance with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena as it was a “natural ally”, which is acceptable to people.

12 militant groups likely operating in Jammu, focus on Doda ‘to gain strategic depth’

Over 12 militant groups, operating in twos and threes, are suspected to be active in the twin valleys of Pir Panjal Valley and Chenab Valley of Jammu region, which is in the throes of renewed militant activities over the last one month, which has left 24 people dead. Official sources told The Hindu that the security apparatus tracking militant movement has intercepted over 16 to 19 signals emanating from different pockets of the region following the attack in Reasi on June 9, which left nine pilgrims dead and over 33 injured.

Karnataka halts jobs-for-locals Bill as industry raises uproar

As a draft Bill cleared by the Karnataka Cabinet mandating reservation for locals garnered adverse reactions from industry heads and trade bodies in the State, the government late on Wednesday announced that it had been “temporarily withheld” and a decision would be taken later after a review.

Shia mourners booked under UAPA for raising pro-Palestine, anti-Israel slogans at Muharram procession in Srinagar

A case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) was lodged by the J&K Police against Shia mourners who allegedly raised pro-Palestine and anti-Israel slogans during a Muharram procession in Srinagar two days ago. The move has been condemned by several regional leaders.

Twelve Naxals killed in gunfight with police in Maharashtra

Twelve Naxalites, including women, from the Tipagad and Chandgaon Kasansur Dalams were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district on Wednesday, police said. The operation, launched at around 10 a.m., continued past sunset, and involved seven units of C60 cammandoes, targeting a Maoist camp near Wandoli Village, close to the Chhattisgarh border. The operation was based on credible intelligence indicating the presence of 12-15 Naxals, Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Neelotpal told The Hindu.

Shivraj, Himanta accuse Soren government of sheltering ‘Bangladeshis’ in Jharkhand

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand and accused the Chief Minister of sheltering ‘Bangladeshis’ in the State. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, who are overseeing the party’s preparations for the Jharkhand elections scheduled later this year, alleged that due to infiltration, the demography of Jharkhand has changed.

Cattle transporters faced no assault in Arang, they died after fall from bridge: police

In the charge sheet on the deaths of three cattle transporters from Uttar Pradesh in Chhattisgarh’s Arang in June, investigators have informed the court that the three were neither assaulted nor did they have any confrontation with the group of men who chased them.

China-Tibet back channel talks ongoing with the help of a ‘third country’: Sikyong Penpa Tsering

The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has been holding back-channel talks with Chinese authorities “through a third country”, Penpa Tsering, Sikyong or President of the CTA said here on Wednesday. Speaking to a select group of media, Mr. Tsering, who is set to visit the United States after the enactment of the Resolve Tibet Act in the Congress, said the CTA will counter the renaming of Tibetan territories by Chinese authorities by creating a map of Tibet that will carry the names of all the places of Tibet in Tibetan language.

Top Democrat Adam Schiff calls on U.S. President Joe Biden to exit presidential race

Representative Adam Schiff on July 17 became the most heavyweight Democrat so far to publicly urge U.S. President Joe Biden to step aside for another candidate to face Donald Trump. He called on his ally to "pass the torch." Mr. Schiff, a key congressional powerbroker, praised Mr. Biden but told the Los Angeles Times that he doubts that the 81-year-old incumbent can defeat Trump - a threat to "the very foundation of our democracy."

117 athletes to carry India’s hopes at the Paris Olympics

As many as 117 athletes from 16 disciplines and a bigger number of support staff — 140 in all — will represent India in the Paris Olympics. In comparison to the pandemic-affected Tokyo Games, where the country’s women’s hockey team played, India was represented by a 228-strong contingent, including 127 athletes.