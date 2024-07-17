Since 2021, Jammu accounts for 40% of killings of security personnel in J&K

In the past three years, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed the killing of 119 security forces personnel, and over 40% of these killings were reported from the Jammu division, data available with The Hindu shows. From 2021, at least 51 security personnel have been killed in various incidents initiated by terrorists in Poonch, Rajouri, Kathua, Reasi, Doda, and Udhampur districts, a deviation from the past three years, when the Kashmir Valley was the epicentre of such incidents.

Election Commission offers multiple choices to candidates to re-check voting in recently held polls

Candidates who have applied for a re-check of the voting process in the recently concluded Lok Sabha and Assembly elections can choose from a number of options given by the Election Commission, including picking electronic voting machines (EVM) from any polling station in an Assembly segment and opting for a mock poll and mock voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) slip count.

Medical colleges asked to enter seats on portal for NEET-UG 2024 counselling

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued a notice urging medical colleges to enter their seats on its official portal for the NEET-UG 2024 counselling as the counselling process is likely to begin soon. The next hearing of the Supreme Court on the NEET-UG exam matter is on July 18.

Government convenes all-party meeting ahead of Monsoon Session; TMC to skip

Ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament which begins on July 22, the Union government has called for an all-party meeting ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, to be held at 11 a.m. on July 21. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) will skip the meeting, saying that July 21 is observed as Martyrs Day in Bengal in honour of 13 colleagues who were “unlawfully killed in a police firing on the same day in 1993”.

Congress slams Amit Malviya’s comments on Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi assassinations

Strongly objecting to BJP leader Amit Malviya’s claim that former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi “were assassinated for the political decisions that they took”, the Congress termed his comments a “disturbing effort to trivalise tragic historical events for narrow political gains”.

Calcutta High Court restrains Mamata Banerjee from defaming Governor Ananda Bose

The Calcutta High Court has restrained West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from making any defamatory statements against Governor C.V. Ananda Bose. The court observed that prima facie there is a case of defamation.

Former Bihar Minister Mukesh Sahani’s father murdered in Darbhanga

Jitan Sahani, the 70-year-old father of Vikasheel Insan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani, was found murdered in his house in Jirat village under the Biraul police station of Darbhanga district in Bihar. The body of the former Minister’s father was mutilated, said police. According to police, the initial investigation suggests that Sahani was murdered with a sharp weapon and several objects were found scattered in the house. Police have found three empty glasses from the backyard of the house.

Five killed and dozens injured in Bangladesh in violent clashes over government jobs quota

At least five people were reported killed and dozens injured in Bangladesh on July 16 as student protests against a government jobs quota led to violence around the country, media reports said. Student protesters clashed with pro-government student activists and with police, and violence was reported around the capital of Dhaka, the southeastern city of Chattogram and the northern city of Rangpur. At least three of the dead were students, one was a pedestrian and one was not identified, media reports said, citing officials.

Israeli strikes across Gaza kill more than 30 as both sides weigh latest ceasefire proposal

Israeli strikes across Gaza killed more than 30 people as Israel and Hamas continued to weigh the latest cease-fire proposal. In central Gaza, strikes overnight into July 16 killed 24 people. The deaths in Nuseirat and Zawaida included 10 women and four children.

Paris Olympics 2024: Returning to the ‘terre battue’ at Roland Garros

The competition surface doesn't change for most Olympic sports. A pool's a pool. A track's a track. A wrestling mat's a mat. And so on. Tennis? That's a whole other story, with tournaments contested on clay, hard or grass courts — and now there's a shift for the Paris Games. For the first time in more than 30 years, the tennis competition at an Olympics will be held on red clay, which means players who recently made the adjustment from the dirt at the French Open in early June to grass at Wimbledon in early July will need to reverse course again in short order.