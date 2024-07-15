Trump assassination bid derails Biden’s counter-polarisation strategy

As he survived an assassination attempt by a whisker in Pennsylvania on Saturday evening, Republican Donald J. Trump’s image underwent an abrupt makeover. From defending charges of being an instigator and an authoritarian-in-waiting, he will now be seen as a target of political violence.

CUET-UG retest for over 1,000 candidates on July 19, says NTA

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct a retest for more than 1,000 candidates of Common University Entrance Test-UG on July 19. The NTA had on July 7 released the provisional answer key of CUET-UG 2024 and announced that it will conduct a retest between July 15 and 19 if any grievance raised by students about the conduct of the exam was found to be correct.

PM Modi becomes most followed world leader on X with 100 million followers

The number of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s followers on his X handle crossed the 100-million mark on July 14, registering an impressive growth of nearly 30 million in the past three years, officials said. He is already the most followed head of government on the social media platform globally. Officials noted that his followers are quite a few times more in number in comparison to most followed opposition leaders like AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal and Congress’ Rahul Gandhi who have 27.5 million and 26.4 million followers respectively.

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil accuses Fadnavis, Bhujbal of hindering progress in reservation issue

Pro-Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil on Sunday alleged that Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his Cabinet colleague Chhagan Bhujbal had exerted pressure, preventing resolution of the reservation issue. The activist, who had proposed midnight of July 13 as the deadline for the reservation’s implementation, declared plans for an indefinite fast starting July 20 in response to the Mahayuti government’s alleged inaction.

Overconfidence hurt BJP’s expectations in 2024 polls, says Yogi Adityanath in key party meet

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that overconfidence kept the BJP from achieving the desired success in Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. However, he expressed confidence in the ruling party’s victory in the 2027 Assembly polls.

Gaurav Gogoi re-appointed Congress’s Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha

Gaurav Gogoi, the three term Congress MP from Assam’s Jorhat will continue to be the party’s deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, while senior Kerala MP Kodikkunnil Suresh will continue as the party’s chief whip, the party announced on Sunday.

K.P. Sharma Oli appointed Nepal’s new Prime Minister

K.P. Sharma Oli was appointed Nepal’s Prime Minister for the third time on July 14 to lead the new coalition government that faces the daunting challenge of providing political stability in the country. Mr. Oli, 72, succeeds Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda who lost the vote of confidence in the House of Representatives on July 12, leading to the formation of the new government process as per Article 76 (2) of the Constitution.

Jailed former PM Imran Khan, wife handed over to anti-graft body on remand in fresh corruption case

A court in Pakistan on July 14 handed over jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to the country’s anti-corruption officials on an eight-day remand for probe in a fresh case of alleged corruption. The former first couple was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) soon after a district and sessions court on July 13 quashed their conviction in their un-Islamic marriage case.

China, Russia start joint naval drills, days after NATO allies called Beijing a Ukraine war enabler

China and Russia’s naval forces on July 14 kicked off a joint exercise at a military port in southern China, official news agency Xinhua reported, days after NATO allies called Beijing a “decisive enabler” of the war in Ukraine.

Wimbledon 2024 final: Dominant Carlos Alcaraz blows away Novak Djokovic to retain title

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz produced an utterly ruthless performance to dismantle Serbia’s Novak Djokovic 6-2 6-2 7-6(4) in a rematch of last year’s Wimbledon final to successfully defend his title on Sunday .Alcaraz now has four Grand Slam trophies with a perfect record in major finals, after his two Wimbledon triumphs, his U.S. Open victory in 2022 and his French Open win last month.

Spain beat England to win Euro 2024 final with late Oyarzabal goal

Substitute Mikel Oyarzabal scored a dramatic late winner as Spain triumphed in Sunday's Euro 2024 final, beating England 2-1 to confirm their re-emergence as a force on the international stage and end their opponents' dreams of winning a first title in almost six decades.