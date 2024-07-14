INDIA bloc wins 10 of 13 seats in Assembly bypolls; BJP gets 2

INDIA bloc parties won 10 out of 13 Assembly seats where bypolls were held, while the BJP managed to wrest only two, the Election Commission declared on July 13. The results of the July 10 Assembly bypolls, which were held just over a month after the general election, were encouraging for the Opposition coalition, which had restricted the BJP to 240 seats in the Lok Sabha.

Donald Trump evacuated from stage after shooting at rally, campaign says he is ‘fine’

Donald Trump's campaign said in a statement that the former president was “fine” after a shooting at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. A local prosecutor says the suspected gunman and at least one attendee are dead. “President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act,” spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement. “He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.”

Congress and J&K parties oppose expanding administrative role of L-G

A day after The Hindu reported that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has widened the ambit of administrative role of the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir by amending the Transaction of Business Rules, sources clarified that the J&K Legislative Assembly may make laws with respect to any of the matters enumerated in the State List except “Police” and “Public Order” and the Concurrent List in the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution of India. The Opposition parties attacked the government for the unabated betrayal of J&K saying the notification was yet another example of an attack on the Constitution of India.

More migrant workers assaulted in Meghalaya

Members of pressure groups in Meghalaya demanding the implementation of the British-era Inner Line Permit (ILP) system continue to assault migrant workers, threatening to stall several development projects across the State. Officials of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) said some youths wearing masks and helmets assaulted six labourers engaged in the maintenance of the Shillong-Umiam Road at Mawiong near the State’s capital Shillong on July 12.

Italian police free 33 Indian farm workers from ‘slavery’

Italian police said they had freed 33 Indian farm labourers from slave-like working conditions in the northern Verona Province and seized almost €500,000 (about ₹4.5 crore) from their two alleged abusers. Labour exploitation is in the spotlight in Italy following an accident in June in which an Indian fruit picker died after his arm was severed by machinery.

Six lakh fake pollution-trading certificates unearthed in three States

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in 2023 had unearthed more than 6,00,000 fake pollution-trading certificates from audits at four plastic-recycling companies in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka, public documents show.

Want to make Mumbai a global fintech capital, Maharashtra the top tourist State: PM Modi

In his maiden visit to Maharashtra after the recent Lok Sabha election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid foundation stones and inaugurated multiple public projects worth ₹29,396 crore, announcing that he aims to make Mumbai the world’s capital in financial technology and Maharashtra the leading State in tourism.

Villages along China border to get 4G, tourist circuits, all-weather roads: Home Ministry

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah reviewed the implementation of the Vibrant Villages Programme, which aims to develop infrastructure and open up villages to tourists along the China border, at a meeting in New Delhi on Saturday. Mr. Shah said the government is “committed” to the all-round development of the border villages. He stressed on the need to provide employment to local residents and increase connectivity with the villages to prevent migration.

Congress’s K.C. Venugopal’s phone under spyware attack

Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal on Saturday put out a notice from Apple informing him that a “targeted mercenary spyware attack” had been detected against his iPhone. Earlier this week, Iltija Mufti, daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, had also gone public with a similar notice.

PM Modi blesses Ambani scion after star-studded wedding

Prime Minister Narendra Modi blessed the newly-wed couple Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant after their star-studded wedding that was attended by global celebrities, business tycoons, and politicians .Mr. Modi arrived at the Ambani family-owned Jio World Convention Centre here for a wedding reception that has been titled ‘Shubh Aashirwad‘. Mr. Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani — Asia’s richest man — and Radhika, a pharmaceutical heiress, touched Mr. Modi’s feet to seek his blessings.

Indian man among 3 dead in Nepal twin bus accident

The body of a 40-year-old Indian national working in Nepal was among three corpses recovered by rescuers on Saturday from the wreckage of two buses that were swept by a mudslide into a rain-swollen river with more than 50 passengers on Friday. The two buses carrying 54 passengers, including seven Indians, went missing in the Trishuli in the landslips in Chitwan district on Friday. Three people swam to safety later.

Imran Khan, wife acquitted in marriage case paving way for possible release

A Pakistani court on July 13 overturned the conviction and seven-year prison sentence of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife in the case of the couple’s alleged 2018 unlawful marriage case, removing the last known hurdle in the way of his release nearly a year after he was jailed, lawyers said.

Iran’s new President vows balance with all countries but warns U.S. his country won’t be pressured

Iran’s newly elected president said his government will create “balance in relations with all countries” in line with national interests and the prerequisites for peace but stressed to the United States that his country “will not respond to pressure. ”Masoud Pezeshkian penned “My Message To The New World” in the country’s state-owned Tehran Times late Friday, praising the latest presidential election that “demonstrated remarkable stability” and vowing to uphold “promises I made during my campaign.” ‘

Ice-cool Krejcikova aces the Paolini test, wins Wimbledon

Heading into the Wimbledon final, Barbora Krejcikova was a seven-time Major doubles champion, the 2021 French Open singles winner and an Olympic gold medallist. She had even completed the career Slam in doubles, winning each of the four big titles at least once .But tennis nirvana, it appears, doesn’t quite touch those who are yet to triumph in singles at the historic All England Club. On Saturday, Krejcikova achieved this crowning glory by defeating Italy’s Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 at the same Centre Court where her late mentor Jana Novotna hoisted the Venus Rosewater Dish 26 summers ago.

