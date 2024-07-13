Stay on bail should only be granted in rare cases: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on July 12 said an inclination seen among higher courts to stall bail creates a real and present danger to the rights of personal liberty and due process. A Bench of Justices A.S. Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan said the propensity to stay reasoned bail orders passed by trial courts was “shocking”.

Oli set to return to power in Nepal as Maoist leader Prachanda weighs his options

A political drama triggered 10 days ago by the Nepali Congress (NC) and the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) capped off with the ouster of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ on Friday. Prachanda, the chairman of the CPN (Maoist Centre), failed his vote of confidence, fifth in one and a half years since he was elected Prime Minister in December 2022, leading to the fall of his government. Of the 258 parliamentarians present in the 275-member Parliament, 63 voted in favour of Prachanda, while 194 voted against. One lawmaker abstained.

Centralised hiring leads to language, cultural barriers in Eklavya schools

The recent centralisation of recruitment for tribal residential schools across the country, which introduced Hindi competency as a mandatory requirement, has resulted in a flood of requests for transfers. The large numbers of staff recruited from Hindi-speaking States are protesting postings to the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) located in southern States, where the language, food and culture is unfamiliar to them.

Doval and Sullivan hold talks amid strain in ties over Russia

Amidst a strain over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Moscow this week, National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval spoke to U.S. NSA Jake Sullivan on Friday evening, where they agreed to “work closely” to further advance bilateral ties. They also discussed the upcoming Quad Foreign Ministers meeting to be held later this month, and a leaders’ summit that may possibly be held later this year.

West Bengal moves Supreme Court against Governor for sitting on Bills

The State of West Bengal has moved the Supreme Court against the Governor for sitting on eight crucial Bills without giving any reasons for the delay. The petition was mentioned before Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud by State counsel Astha Sharma for an early hearing.

ED cannot make arrests under PMLA on a whim, says SC

The Supreme Court on July 12 held that the power to arrest under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cannot be exercised on the “whims and fancies” of Directorate of Enforcement (ED) officers. The court wondered if the ED even had a consistent, uniform and ”one-rule-for-all” policy on when they should arrest people. It said the ED’s power to arrest must be based on objective and fair consideration of material against a person.

Bishops meet PM Modi, urge him to ensure peace in Manipur

A delegation of bishops, representing the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI), met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Friday and urged him to ensure peace in Manipur. The bishops conveyed their apprehensions on the “rumours” that the reservation for Dalit tribals will be stopped and expressed concerns about the “increasing attacks” against Christians for alleged forced conversions. They also asked Mr. Modi to expedite the process for bringing Pope Francis to India and appreciated Mr. Modi’s continued efforts to invite the Pope to India.

Net tax receipts up 19.5%, corporate tax share at 36.6%

Growth in India’s net direct tax collections slowed slightly to 19.54% by July 11, relative to a 21% rise recorded by June 17, with revenues hitting ₹5.74 lakh crore, the Income Tax department said on Friday. Personal income tax (PIT) receipts constituted 60.2% of the net collections at ₹3.46 lakh crore, rising 21.4% year-on-year, while corporate taxes yielded 36.6% of net revenues at ₹2.1 lakh crore, reflecting a 12.5% growth.

MHA amends Rules to widen the administrative role of J&K L-G

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday widened the ambit of the administrative role of the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir by amending the Transaction of Business Rules. The amendment gives the L-G more say in matters pertaining to police, public order, All India Service (AIS) which require prior concurrence of the Finance Department and also their transfers and postings.

Oppn. flags video from Gujarat, slams Modi government over ‘disease of unemployment’

Flagging a viral video of a stampede-like situation at Bharuch district in Gujarat, where over 800 people turned up for a walk-in interview held by a firm for 40 vacancies, the Opposition renewed its attack on the government over high unemployment in the country.

‘Urban Naxal’ bill is bogey to smother opposition before Maharashtra polls, say Congress, CPI(M)

Opposition parties condemned the “authoritarian” Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, 2024, on Friday and demanded its withdrawal. It has been introduced with the objective of curbing Naxalism in urban and rural areas. The Bill was tabled in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Thursday by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the Minister of Law and Judiciary.

Kanchanjunga accident: Three employees suspended, Commissioner of Railway Safety inquiry almost complete

The inquiry by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) into the accident involving Kanchanjunga Express and a goods train on June 17 in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district that claimed 10 lives has reached completion and a final report is being awaited.

Wimbledon | Alcaraz overcomes initial jitters, powers past Medvedev

Successful sporting careers depend on three things — talent, hard work and luck. That Carlos Alcaraz was talented was never in doubt. No one who doesn’t work hard wins three Majors in a jiffy. And these last 10 days at Wimbledon have shown that he has some luck on his side too.