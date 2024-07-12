Cauvery panel asks Karnataka to ensure flow of water for Tamil Nadu

The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) on Thursday asked Karnataka to ensure flow of one tmc ft (11,500 cusecs) of water at Biligundlu every day till July 31 to supply water for Tamil Nadu. Karnataka had cited deficit water flow and urged the committee to defer any decision till July 25.

NEET-UG paper leak case: CBI arrests key accused Rakesh Ranjan alias Rocky

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the paper leak of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2024 on Thursday arrested one of the key accused Rakesh Ranjan alias Rocky. Earlier this week, the CBI had searched 15 locations in Bihar and Jharkhand in connection with the case.

Delhi excise case: SC to deliver verdict on Kejriwal’s plea challenging ED arrest today

The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver on July 12 its verdict on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

Manipur Police arrest two Arambai Tenggol members from Imphal

The Manipur police arrested two members of the radical armed Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol in the heart of Imphal city’s Paona Bazaar area on Wednesday. The police also seized arms and ammunition, including an INSAS rifle with 16 live rounds of ammunition and a pistol with three live rounds.

During conflict, there is no such thing as strategic autonomy: U.S. Ambassador

There is no such thing as “strategic autonomy” during a conflict, U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti said on Thursday, even as sources said that U.S. officials have raised concerns with Indian officials over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Russia this week. The comments, including a series of statements critical of the visit by the U.S. State Department, are the sharpest sign of tensions between the U.S. and India over the Putin-Modi summit, including the timing of the talks that came as Western leaders met in Washington for a conference of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), and a series of deadly Russian missile strikes across Ukraine.

No intrusion recorded on cameras on Jammu-Pakistan border: BSF official

Amid a fresh wave of terror attacks in the Jammu division, a security audit by the Border Security Force (BSF) has not found any breach along the Jammu-Pakistan border, a senior BSF official said. The BSF checked the footage of underwater and surface surveillance cameras installed along the 192-km International Border in Jammu but no suspicious movement has been recorded in the past few days, the official told The Hindu.

Top J&K, Punjab security officials meet to counter growing militancy in Jammu

In the wake of rising militancy in Jammu, which borders both Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, top security officials from Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab held an inter-State meeting in Kathua on Thursday. At the same time, over 50 local residents were rounded up in Kathua in connection with the July 8 attack that left five soldiers dead.

India hosts BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers amid raging Myanmar crisis

The seven-member Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) should find solutions to the regional challenges within itself, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on July 11 addressing the first BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers’ retreat held in New Delhi.

Centre begins efforts to implement Labour Codes

Almost a month after the swearing-in of the Narendra Modi government for the third term, the Union Labour Ministry has started efforts to implement the four Labour Codes, which were passed in Parliament in its second term in 2019 and 2020. New Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Union Labour Secretary Sumita Dawra have started meeting representatives of various trade unions seeking their cooperation to implement the controversial legislation.

Impose ‘robot tax’ for AI-induced job loss, RSS-linked Swadeshi Jagran Manch tells FM ahead of Budget

A ‘robot tax’ to cross-subsidise employees who lose jobs because of the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) by their employers is a key item on the budget wishlist of the Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), which is affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Justices Kotiswar Singh, R. Mahadevan proposed for elevation to Supreme Court

The five-member Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on July 11 recommended Justice N. Kotiswar Singh and Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice R. Mahadevan for appointment as apex court judges.

PM Modi’s heart bleeds for innocents killed in Ukraine but not in Manipur: Meitei body

The Delhi Meitei Coordinating Committee (DMCC), one of the many conglomerates of Meitei organisations in Delhi, on Thursday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to solving the crisis in Manipur while preaching peace at the international stage with regard to the conflict in Ukraine.

Gritty Paolini outlasts Vekic in an epic, earns a shot at glory

Women’s tennis is in a unique place where there is space for both the familiar and the novel. There have been repeat Slam champions in the recent past, like Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka. There have also been first-time winners like Marketa Vondrousova and surprise finalists like Zheng Qinwen. Wimbledon 2024 has stayed true to this, and on Thursday, Barbora Krejcikova and Jasmine Paolini became the latest to join this assorted bunch, setting up Saturday’s final following come-from-behind victories.