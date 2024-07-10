Russia offers compensation and citizenship to kin of Indians killed in Ukraine war

As Russian President Vladimir Putin accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s request for early discharge of Indians hired as security helpers and forced to fight alongside the Russian Army against Ukraine, it has emerged that Moscow is offering a compensation package and citizenship to the families of the deceased.

Protests in Kathua after terror attack; end violence, Abdullah tells Pakistan

Anti-Pakistan protests were held in parts of the Jammu region on July 9 over the Kathua attack that left five soldiers dead on Monday. As Jammu & Kashmir parties in one voice condemned the attack, National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah expressed concern over the uptick in violence and sought dialogue.

Supreme Court to hear review pleas on same-sex marriage case

A five-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud is scheduled on July 10 to hear petitions seeking a review of an October 2023 judgment of the Supreme Court which refused to legalise same-sex marriage. The review pleas would be examined in the judges’ chambers at 1.30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Narendra Modi arrives in Austria, first visit by an Indian PM in over 40 years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Vienna on July 9 from Moscow on a two-day visit to Austria during which the two nations will explore ways to further deepen their bilateral relationship and closer cooperation on the many geopolitical challenges.

Soumya Swaminathan is Principal Adviser for TB elimination programme

Former Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research and World Health Organisation’s Chief Scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan has been appointed as the Principal Adviser at the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) for the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP). She will be serving in MoHFW on a pro bono basis.

Congress submits breach of privilege notice against PM Modi

Congress’s Rajya Sabha Chief Whip Jairam Ramesh submitted a breach of privilege notice against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making “derogatory” remarks against former Vice-President and Chairman of the Upper House Hamid Ansari during a speech in the Lok Sabha in the last Parliament session.

India, Russia to boost bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030

India and Russia agreed to increase bilateral trade to $100 billion dollars by 2030, including the use of national currencies to circumvent Western sanctions, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin sat down for the 22nd Annual Summit here on Tuesday. This was their first meeting since the war in Ukraine began two years ago, and Mr. Modi made a “pained” plea for an end to civilian deaths and the conflict.

NEET-UG paper leak: CBI arrests 2 more in Patna

The Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested two more persons in Patna in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2024 paper leak case; one was identified as a candidate named Sunny Kumar, a resident of Nalanda, while the other was Ranjit Kumar, father of another candidate from Gaya, said agency sources.

Apex Kuki tribes body calls for 12-hour shutdown in Manipur

The Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), apex body of Kuki tribes in Manipur, on July 9 called for a 12-hour shutdown across all Kuki-Zo dominated districts of the State over the arrest of five purported village volunteers from their community by the security forces in the last two days, with some women’s groups of the Kuki-Zo community alleging that personnel of the security forces had beaten local women who were protesting the detention.

Gautam Gambhir appointed India men’s cricket head coach

Gautam Gambhir, the former India opening batter, has been appointed Rahul Dravid’s successor as the India men’s cricket team’s head coach. Gambhir, in his first international coaching assignment, has been handed a long rope, having been handed charge of the team till the end of 2027.

Centre reviews implementation of NEP 2020, prepares 5-year action plan

The Union Ministry of Education on Tuesday began a two-day meeting to review the progress of the National Education Policy’s implementation in States and Union Territories.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), various State Councils of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Kendriya and Navodaya Vidyalayas.

Spain beat France 2-1 to book place in Euro 2024 final

Spain fought back to beat France 2-1 in an entertaining Euro 2024 semi-final on Tuesday with a stunning Lamine Yamal strike and a Dani Olmo goal booking their spot in Sunday’s final in Berlin.

