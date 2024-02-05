February 05, 2024 06:30 am | Updated 06:30 am IST

MLAs return as Champai govt. faces floor test today

Legislators from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led ruling alliance returned to Ranchi from Hyderabad on Sunday for new Chief Minister Champai Soren’s crucial floor test in the Jharkhand Assembly, slated to be held on Monday.

Interview | States to play a critical role in next generation reforms: CEA Anantha Nageswaran

With the economy regaining momentum, it is time for fiscal policy to step back, Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran told The Hindu, explaining the interim Budget for 2024-25. Identifying some of the next generation reforms needed in the coming years, he said recent changes, including the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), and direct taxes also need a periodic review.

Centre’s capex thrust will continue because the private investment remains weak: Former Niti Aayog VC Rajiv Kumar

Former Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar on January 31 said the Government needs to continue its focus on capital expenditure in the upcoming Interim Budget, as private investment is 'still weak' and there is a need to bridge infrastructure gap, which has been 'plaguing' the Indian economy.

U.P. ATS arrests Indian Embassy staff posted in Moscow on spying charges

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday arrested an employee of the Indian Embassy in Moscow for allegedly spying for Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

UCC final draft gets Uttarakhand Cabinet nod

The Uttarakhand Cabinet has approved the final draft of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), paving the way for its tabling in the Assembly during a special four-day session that begins on Monday.

Thales Group to expand strategic collaborations, set up MRO for civil aviation in India

French electronics major Thales is significantly expanding its investments as well as sourcing from India. A joint venture, Thales Reliance Defence Systems Ltd., in Nagpur is now the Group’s global production centre for airport navigational aids, while Bharat Electronics Limited-Thales Systems in Bangalore manufactures high-tech products such as low-band receivers for the electronic warfare suite of Rafale jets.

Chhagan Bhujbal claims he resigned from Cabinet in November over Maratha quota issue

Amid claims by Other Backward Class (OBC) leader and Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal that he had reportedly resigned from the State Cabinet last November over the Maratha quota issue, Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said that Mr. Bhujbal’s resignation had not been accepted.

Got no invitation for Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, says Akhilesh; Congress says detailed route yet to be finalised

In a fresh trouble for the INDIA bloc, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday claimed that he had not got any invite for the Congress’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra for its Uttar Pradesh leg.

CBI charge sheets former Air India CMD, IBM & SAP in software purchase irregularities

The CBI has filed a charge sheet against the then CMD of Air India, SAP India and IBM in connection with alleged irregularities in procurement of software worth ₹225 crore by the national carrier in 2011, officials said on Sunday.

Biden sweeps South Carolina; vows to make Trump a ‘loser’

US President Joe Biden cruised to victory in the South Carolina Democratic primary, vowing afterwards that he would make Republican rival Donald Trump a loser for a second time in the November 2024 election.

