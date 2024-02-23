February 23, 2024 06:43 am | Updated 06:44 am IST

Farmer protests won’t impact wheat procurement: Centre

As the wheat harvest and procurement season is about to begin in March, the Centre said it was hopeful of resolving the farmers’ protests before it. Union Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra told reporters here on Thursday that the Centre was willing to hold further talks with farmers on their demands.

India a bridging power in many ways: Jaishankar

India is a bridging power in many ways, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Thursday, while stating that multilateralism would exist side by side with national interests. In this regard, he stated that just after Independence India put “trust” in multilateralism and took the “Kashmir aggression” issue to the United Nations (UN) and others made it into an “accession issue” for geopolitical reasons.

Fresh tensions in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal BJP president dragged away from police station

Fresh protests erupted in Sandeshkhali on February 22 against alleged “land grabbing” by Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan’s brother Sheikh Sirajuddin.

SKM pledges to mobilise farmers nationwide and hold talks for action plan

As the stand-off between the Centre and farmers continues, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) announced on Thursday that it would mobile farmers nationwide with a slew of programmes in support of its demands.

Raisina Dialogue | Support Ukraine, join Swiss peace conference on conflict: European Ministers tell India

European Ministers gathered for the Ministry of External Affairs’ Raisina Dialogue here urged India to reconsider trade and ties with Russia, and to press the case for Ukraine’s sovereignty ahead of the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine that falls on February 24.

Launching BJP’s campaign in Chhattisgarh, Amit Shah says upcoming Lok Sabha election is crucial for nation’s future

Rallying support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Chhattisgarh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on February 22 asserted that the upcoming Lok Sabha election would decide the future of the country.

India to open diplomatic mission in Albanian capital

Albania’s Foreign Minister Igli Hasani said on Thursday that Albania is planning to open an Embassy in New Delhi while India will soon have a diplomatic mission in Tirana.

After sealing seat-sharing deal in U.P., hopes up for INDIA bloc in other States

A day after the Congress and Samajwadi Party announced a formal seat-sharing deal for Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, there are indications that Congress could tie up loose ends in other States, including West Bengal.

Members of CBSE governing body debate introduction of open book tests by end of the year

After the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) proposed to create open book tests for classes 9 to 12 in English, Science, Mathematics and Biology this year, members of the CBSE governing body debated on the issue.

Akhilesh Yadav to join Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on February 25

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Thursday announced that its national president Akhilesh Yadav will join the Congress party’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra at Agra on February 25.

12 out of 23 MPs re-elected between 2004-2019 have criminal cases against them: ADR report

A total of 12 out of 23 Members of Parliament re-elected from 2004 to 2019 have criminal cases against them, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch. Nine of the 12 face serious charges such as murder, attempt to murder and dacoity.

Massive leak shows Chinese firm hacked foreign govts, activists: analysts

A Chinese tech security firm was able to breach foreign governments, infiltrate social media accounts and hack personal computers, a massive data leak analysed by experts this week revealed.

Navalny’s mother accuses Russian investigators of trying to stage a secret funeral

Alexei Navalny‘s mother Lyudmila on February 22 accused Russian investigators of planning a “secret” funeral for her son and said she would not agree to it.

Chinese research ship moors near Maldives after spending a month in Indian Ocean

A high-tech Chinese marine research ship on Thursday arrived near the Maldives after spending about a month in the Indian Ocean near the island nation, media reports said here.

