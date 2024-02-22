February 22, 2024 06:33 am | Updated 06:34 am IST

Centre increases Fair and Remunerative Price of sugarcane

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, met here on Wednesday, approved ₹ 340/quintal as the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of sugarcane for Sugar Season 2024-25 at sugar recovery rate of 10.25%. This is about 8% higher than FRP of sugarcane for current season 2023-24. The revised FRP will be applicable from October 1, 2024.

Manipur HC modifies its contentious order on ST status for Meiteis

A Bench of the Manipur High Court on Wednesday modified its own March 27, 2023 order, ordering the removal of Paragraph 17(iii), which had instructed the Manipur government to consider the inclusion of Meiteis in the list of Scheduled Tribes. This direction is said to have triggered the ongoing ethnic conflict between the Meiteis and the tribal Kuki-Zo communities in the State.

NHRC issues notice to West Bengal govt. over human rights violations

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday issued a notice to the West Bengal Chief Secretary and to the Director General of Police, seeking a detailed report regarding the media accounts of the harassment and sexual assault of women in Sandeshkhali, by politically connected groups.

India standing up to a bully in a very determined fashion: Defence Secretary on China

Stating that the possibility that India “may encounter” a similar situation as the 2020 standoff with China, is “keeping us active all the time”, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane said on Wednesday that “we are standing against a bully in a very determined fashion.”

About 100 Indians were recruited as Russian Army helpers in the past year, Russian official says

Over the past one year, around 100 Indians were recruited by the Russian Army at its Moscow recruitment centre, according to an official who works for the Russian Ministry of Defence.

Nationally focused NGOs ‘will be priority at BRICS-Civil’

Nationally oriented NGOs will find prominence at the BRICS-Civil 2024 to be held in Moscow from July 3-4, according to a Russian organiser Dr. Victoria Panova, head of the BRICS Expert Council of Russia.

21-year-old farmer killed as protesters move from Punjab into Haryana

A 21-year-old farmer was killed on Wednesday as protesting farmers made a fresh attempt to resume their march to Delhi from Punjab, where they have been camping for the last nine days. The situation continues to be tense amid the ongoing stand-off between the Centre and the farmers.

ED takes custody of one ‘gangster’ in Lawrence Bishnoi case

The Enforcement Directorate has taken the custody of alleged gangster Surender Singh alias Chiku in a money laundering case against the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and others.

India, China share ‘perspectives’ on ‘complete disengagement’ in 21st Corps Commander talks

The 21st round of Corps Commander talks between India and China held on Monday failed to make progress in further disengagement in eastern Ladakh.

Delhi Excise policy case | CBI summons BRS leader K. Kavitha

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned K. Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader, for questioning in the Delhi excise policy case.

Afghan Taliban official says taking pictures ‘a major sin’

A Taliban official said journalists were committing “a major sin” by taking pictures, Afghan media reported on Wednesday.

For decades, Ameen Sayani brought music into the homes of millions of radio listeners

He painted with the spoken word and ended up filling our canvas with rich memories of his mellifluous voice and popular songs of Hindi cinema. A word that dropped off his lips got a life, a lilt, even destiny of its own. Listening to Ameen Sayani, who passed away in Mumbai following a heart attack on Tuesday evening, was like serenading joy. T