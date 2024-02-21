February 21, 2024 06:56 am | Updated 06:56 am IST

BJP calls for simultaneous polls with common voter list

The BJP on Tuesday batted for simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha, state Assemblies and local bodies with the same voter list for all three. A presentation was made before a High-Level Committee (HLC) formed to look into the feasibility of the “One Nation, One Election” idea. The panel is headed by former president of India, Ram Nath Kovind

Punjab Police gear up for farmers march

A day ahead of their Delhi Chalo march, the protesting farmers on Tuesday were making efforts to mobilise their supporters to swell the scale of their march, even as Punjab Police is leaving nothing to chance as inputs indicate plans of the protesters to storm the barricades of Haryana police and enter Haryana, a move which would disturb the law and order situation in both the States.

PPP, PML-N reach new govt. formation agreement in Pakistan

The Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz finally reached an agreement to establish a new coalition government in Pakistan after days of negotiations on Tuesday, February 20, 2024,party leaders said.

INDIA bloc an ‘opportunistic alliance’ against the BJP: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday hit out at the Opposition’s INDIA bloc, saying it was an “opportunistic alliance” against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), guided by the family politics of each of its participants.

Indians hired as Russian ‘army security helpers’ forced to fight on Ukraine border

At least three Indians were forced to fight alongside the Russians on the Russia-Ukraine border after they were allegedly conned by an agent and sent there to work as “army security helpers”, one of the victims told The Hindu.

Congress says seat-sharing talks with INDIA bloc partners are on, will be finalised at any point of time

Amid reports that alliance talks between Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress have hit a dead end, Congress general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal on Tuesday asserted that seat-sharing talks are on and a final deal could be announced any point of time.

India, Sri Lanka take trade pact talks ahead

India and Sri Lanka are set to take ongoing discussions on the Economic and Trade Cooperation Agreement (ETCA) forward, with the next two rounds of bilateral talks scheduled later this month and in March.

Resume internet services, lift road blockades: Jind mahapanchayat

Farmer unions and Khap leaders at a mahapanchayat in Haryana’s Jind on Tuesday demanded that the ban on internet services and the blockade laid by the police on various roads of the district be lifted. It announced to hold pakka morcha (round-the-clock sit-in) on Delhi-Patiala Highway, partially blocking the traffic movement.

RJD urges Election Commission to revert to voting through ballot papers, junk EVMs

The Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar urged the Election Commission on Tuesday to consider reverting to the old practice of ballot papers, in place of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), “to ensure free and fair polls”.

Sick Assange absent at key hearing against extradition to U.S.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was on Tuesday absent due to illness from a London court hearing his final appeal against extradition to the United States to face trial for publishing secret military and diplomatic files.

Jaiswal learned from his upbringing, not from Bazball: Nasser Hussain to Ben Duckett

Former captain Nasser Hussain has lashed out at Ben Duckett for suggesting that Yashasvi Jaiswal's aggressive batting in the Rajkot Test was influenced by England's 'Bazball' strategy, saying it is the visitors who need to learn from the young Indian sensation.

Shashi Tharoor conferred France’s highest civilian honour

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor was conferred France’s highest civilian honour, the Chevalier de la Legion d’ Honneur France, at an intimate ceremony in the French embassy in the national capital.