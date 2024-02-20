February 20, 2024 06:33 am | Updated 06:33 am IST

PM Modi to to launch projects worth ₹30,500 crore in Jammu and Kashmir on February 20

All eyes in J&K are on the upcoming public rally in Jammu to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 20. He is likely to inaugurate and announce projects worth ₹30,500 crore and formally kick off the party’s campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.

Students to get option of appearing in 10th, 12th board exams twice from 2025-26: Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on February 19 said students will get an option of appearing for 10th and 12th class board examinations twice a year from the academic session 2025-26.

PM Modi to inaugurate new IITs, IIMs today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation for a number of new educational institutions on Tuesday. The projects are worth ₹13,375 crore. The ceremony will be held in Jammu.

Farmers reject Centre’s offer; to resume march to Delhi on February 21

Rejecting the Centre’s offer to procure five crops on minimum support price (MSP) for five years based on a contract system, protesting farmers in Punjab on February 19 announced that they would restart their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march on February 21.

Azad’s allegations that NC’s Abdullahs sought late-night meetings with the BJP spark feud

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad’s attack on National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah on February 19 has sparked a war of words.

Go back to dictionary meaning of ‘forest’: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Monday, in a significant order, directed that the expression ‘forest’ will continue to be “broad and all-encompassing” for the time being, and include 1.97 lakh square km of undeclared forest lands.

BJP doesn’t want my photos inside Kashi Temple to be seen

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on February 19 alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did not want his pictures taken inside the Kashi Vishwanath Temple to come out in public and hence denied entry of mobile phones inside the temple when he visited the premises.

Ladakh leaders call off hunger strike as MHA agrees to discuss Statehood, constitutional safeguards

Ladakh civil society groups have called off an indefinite hunger strike scheduled from Tuesday after a meeting with officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday.

Talks fail; Supreme Court to hear Kerala’s suit against Centre

The Supreme Court on Monday decided to go ahead with hearing a suit filed by the State of Kerala against the Centre for “arbitrarily” interfering in its financial affairs, after talks between the two failed to resolve their differences.

Piyush Goyal confident of rate cut by Reserve Bank in coming months

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on February 19 exuded confidence that the Reserve Bank will cut interest rates as inflation is under control.

Eknath Shinde promises quota for Marathas, reassures OBCs

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has reiterated that the government is committed to providing reservation to Marathas without disturbing reservation provided to other backward classes (OBC).

Don’t vote for those politicians who are corrupt and using unparliamentary language, Venkaiah Naidu urges people

Former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu said that people should teach a lesson to the political leaders who are corrupt and use unparliamentary language, by not voting them back to power.