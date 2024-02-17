February 17, 2024 07:43 am | Updated 07:43 am IST

Freezing of Congress accounts by Income Tax department ‘routine procedure’, sources say

The Income Tax department’s action, freezing the Congress’ main bank accounts, was part of its “routine procedure” against defaulters, carried out in connection to claims for the tax assessment year 2018-19, according to sources close to the government.

Donald Trump liable for $355 million, judge in New York civil fraud case rules

A New York judge ruled on Friday against Donald Trump, imposing a $355 million penalty over what the judge ruled was a yearslong scheme to dupe banks and others with financial statements that inflated the former President’s wealth.

ED finds no FEMA violation in Paytm Payments Bank case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has not found any violation under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) during the inquiry of Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL) transactions. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has the authority to take action against certain other instances of alleged non-compliance, according to the sources privy to the matter.

If elected, INDIA bloc will ensure legal guarantee for MSPs: Rahul Gandhi

If the INDIA bloc comes to power, it will ensure that farmers get a legal guarantee that they will be paid minimum support prices (MSPs) for their crops, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi vowed on February 16. He added that farmers are currently “not getting the right price” for their produce.

SP, Congress seat-sharing talks in U.P. make no headway

The Congress-Samajwadi Party talks on seat sharing have hit an impasse, with the grand old party insisting on 20 seats and also demanding that it be given “winnable seats” instead of the ones offered at present. The Samajwadi Party, meanwhile, is questioning the Congress’s “seriousness”. A point of convergence remains elusive for the two.

Will shut all govt. offices if SP and District Collector don’t leave Churachandpur, says tribal forum

A day after two people were killed in Manipur’s Churachandpur district during protests against the suspension of a Kuki-Zo head constable, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) on February 16 issued an ultimatum to the district Superintendent of Police, Shivanand Surve, and District Collector S. Dharun Kumar to “leave the district within 24 hours”.

RBI extends deadline for Paytm Bank customers to make deposits, access credit transactions till March 15

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has extended the earlier stipulated deadline (of February 29, 2024) for Paytm Payments Bank’s customers to make deposits and access credit transactions till March 15, 2024

Haldwani violence: Posters of ‘rioters’ put up in Banbhoolpura

Police on February 16 released posters of nine miscreants, wanted in connection with the violence in Banbhoolpura in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani.

France pledges to send up to $3.2 billion in military aid to Ukraine this year

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed Friday in Paris a 10-year bilateral security agreement with France hours after he officialized a similar one with Germany. The agreements send a strong signal of long-term backing as Kyiv works to shore up Western support nearly two years after Russia launched its full-scale war.

Congress condemns police action against protesting farmers on Haryana border

Condemning the police action on the protesting farmers at the Shambhu border, the Congress on February 16 urged the Narendra Modi government to fulfil its promises about providing legal guarantee to minimum support price (MSP) on crops and other demands.

NRE account triggered FEMA inquiry allegedly involving Mahua Moitra

The Enforcement Directorate has initiated an inquiry under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) against Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra after it found transactions made through an alleged Non-Resident External (NRE) account linked to her, according to official sources.

Defence Acquisition Council clears heavy weight torpedoes, mid-air refuelling aircraft among major deals

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Friday accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN), the first step in the procurement process, for proposals worth ₹84,560 crore. The proposals include some long-pending deals such as for heavy weight torpedoes (HWT) for the Navy’s Scorpene-class submarines and flight refueller aircraft (FRA) for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

