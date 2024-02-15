February 15, 2024 07:19 am | Updated 07:19 am IST

Farmers, Union Ministers to hold talks for third time on February 15

Even as protesting farmers from Punjab continue to camp near different locations on the boundary with Haryana, farmer representatives and Union Ministers will hold another set of talks on February 15.

PCI expresses concern over I&B Ministry order to The Caravan to take down story

The Press Club of India (PCI) on Wednesday expressed concern over the Information and Broadcasting Ministry’s direction to the The Caravan magazine to take down a story on the Army’s alleged “torture and murder of civilians in Jammu”.

PM Modi inaugurates UAE’s first Hindu stone temple in Abu Dhabi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 14 inaugurated Abu Dhabi’s first Hindu stone temple amid devotional chants and in the presence of spiritual leaders of the Swaminarayan sect.

One dead, 21 injured in Super Bowl parade shooting

One person was killed and at least 15 were injured, including some children, in a shooting at the end of the parade to celebrate the Super Bowl win by the Kansas City Chiefs, sending terrified fans running for cover and marring yet another high-profile public event with gun violence.

Charuni-led Haryana farmers’ group condemns police action, convenes meeting to plan strategy

The Bharatiya Kisan Union-Charuni or BKU(Charuni) national president Gurnam Singh Charuni on February 14 condemned the “inhuman” and “unconstitutional” methods being used by the government to allegedly suppress the farmers’ agitation and called an emergency meeting of office-bearers to plan the group’s future strategy.

BJP received nearly 90% of all corporate donations in 2022-23

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received nearly 90% of all corporate donations worth ₹680.49 crore that five national parties together gathered in 2022-23, according to a report by election watchdog Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

Congress accuses PM Modi of ‘betraying’ farmers by not legally backing MSP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “betrayed” farmers by not implementing the Swaminathan Commission recommendations on minimum support price (MSP) and should apologise to the country for it, the Congress said on Wednesday.

Sharad Pawar-led NCP quashes rumours of merging with Congress

The top leadership of the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday refuted speculation that their faction would be merging with their ally Congress.

Shiv Sena to field Milind Deora for Rajya Sabha elections; Congress chooses Dalit face

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Wednesday announced Milind Deora, a former Congress leader and Union Minister, as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election, according to party sources.

Supreme Court proposes expert panel to evaluate concerns, conditions for consent to Vedanta plant to operate in Thoothukudi

The Supreme Court on Wednesday proposed forming a “non-partisan” committee to objectively evaluate environmental concerns and to suggest additional conditions, if any, for re-opening Vedanta Sterlite’s copper plant at Thoothukudi district in Tamil Nadu.

Rohit Sharma to captain India in this year’s T20 World Cup

India will be playing the T20 World Cup 2024, to be organised in the Caribbean and the U.S., under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, said BCCI secretary Jay Shah at an event here on Wednesday.