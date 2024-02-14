February 14, 2024 06:06 am | Updated 06:06 am IST

Centre rules out MSP law; talks with farmers may resume

As the protests by farmers belonging to the Samyukt Kisan Morcha – Non-Political (SKM-NP), a splinter group of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) escalated into a full-blown conflict with the security forces at various points on the Haryana-Punjab border on Tuesday, the Centre yet again made it clear that announcing a guaranteed minimum support price (MSP), the key demand of the farmers, will not be possible. The government, however, offered a third round of talks with the leaders of the groups.

Sonia Gandhi to file nomination for Rajya Sabha polls from Rajasthan: sources

Chairperson of Congress Parliamentary Party and former party president Sonia Gandhi, will be filing nomination for the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan on February 14, according to sources. Ms. Gandhi is currently serving her fifth term in Lok Sabha and it will be her first stint in the upper house.

PML-N nominates Shehbaz Sharif as Pakistan’s prime ministerial candidate

In a surprise development, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on Tuesday nominated its president Shehbaz Sharif as the prime ministerial candidate of Pakistan instead of the party supremo and three-time former premier Nawaz Sharif.

Haryana Police is first force to use drones for tear gas

The Haryana Police has become the first police force in India to use drones to launch tear gas devices. The Haryana Police dropped tear gas shells from unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) on protesting farmers at Shambhu Barrier on the Punjab-Haryana boundary on Tuesday.

Congress promises legal guarantee for MSP, supports protesting farmers

Expressing solidarity with the protesting farmers in Delhi, the Congress on February 13 promised that it would provide a legal guarantee for minimum support price to farmers if its INDIA bloc alliance came to power. The party claimed that the move would benefit nearly 15 crore farmers in the country.

India, UAE partners in progress; time to hail our friendship: PM Modi at Indian diaspora event

Hailing India and UAE as “partners in progress”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13 said the country is proud of every Indian living in the UAE.

U.S. rejects Putin’s suggestion of Ukraine ceasefire, sources say

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s suggestion of a ceasefire in Ukraine to freeze the war was rejected by the United States after contacts between intermediaries, three Russian sources with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters.

Global wrestling governing body lifts India suspension, asks WFI not to discriminate against protesting wrestlers

Wrestling’s world governing body has lifted the provisional suspension on India, but directed the national federation to provide written guarantees that there would be no discriminatory action against the protesting trio of Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik.

Plea filed in SC seeks to review Adani-Hindenburg verdict

A review petition was filed on Tuesday in the Supreme Court seeking a relook of its January verdict backing the investigation of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in the Adani-Hindenburg case and refusing to transfer the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation or a Special Investigation Team.

Health Ministry warns of possible commercial dealings in organ/tissue transplantation of foreigners in India

Aimed at preventing any possible commercial dealings in organ or tissue transplantation of foreigners, Health Secretary Apurva Chandra, in a written communication, alerted the Ministry of External Affairs of possible violations and asked support to establish systems for monitoring the process.

NDA will win all Lok Sabha seats, over 200 Assembly seats in Bihar: Nitish Kumar

A day after his newly formed NDA government won the trust vote in the State Assembly, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on February 13 expressed confidence in the ruling alliance winning big in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

