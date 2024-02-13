February 13, 2024 06:24 am | Updated 06:24 am IST

Talks collapse, farmers to march to Delhi

As the five-hour-long second round of meetings held on Monday with Union Cabinet Ministers Piyush Goyal and Arjun Munda in Chandigarh also failed, the farmers belonging to the Samyukt Kisan Morcha-Non Political (SKM-NP), a splinter group of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), have decided to continue with ‘Delhi Chalo’ protests as planned on Tuesday. The leaders said the protests will begin at 10 a.m.

Jailed Tamil Nadu Minister Senthilbalaji resigns from Cabinet

Jailed Tamil Nadu Minister without portfolio V. Senthilbalaji, who was arrested in June last year by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case, resigned from the Cabinet on February 12.

Tejashwi Yadav slams Nitish Kumar, says he will now stop the juggernaut of Modi in Bihar

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Monday came down heavily on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for switching sides with the BJP, during the trust vote in the Bihar Assembly.

Nine members did not speak up in outgoing Lok Sabha

Two of India’s most voluble film stars, Sunny Deol and Shatrughan Sinha, who have made a name for themselves with a high-octane dialogue delivery, did not utter a single word in the outgoing Lok Sabha. In total, nine of the 543 members did not speak a word in Lok Sabha, six of whom are from the BJP and four of them belonging to Karnataka.

SC to hear on maintainability of UBT plea against Speaker’s ruling in Shiv Sena dispute

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on an early date the question of maintainability of an appeal filed by Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) against the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker’s decision to dismiss disqualification petitions against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and supporting MLAs, while holding them as the “real” Shiv Sena, on January 22.

Pakistan election results: PML-N, PPP discuss new power-sharing formula to form next government

The top leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan Peoples Party have discussed a new power-sharing formula for dividing the five-year tenure between them, as efforts to form a coalition government gathered pace on February 12 following a split verdict in the elections.

Uddhav Thackeray mocks Modi, BJP for ‘low self-confidence’ ahead of Lok Sabha election

Following senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan’s exit from the Congress, Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had low self-confidence ahead of the Lok Sabha election, questioning their need to relentlessly poach leaders from Opposition parties.

BJP’s Hindu Rashtra hype has failed the majority it claims to represent: Rahul

Criticising the Bharatiya Janata Party’s focus on religious symbolism, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Monday that while the BJP spoke of “Hindu Rashtra”, nearly 80% of the population has not benefited from its rule.

Punjab Governor to visit border districts again

After repeatedly expressing his concern over drugs and weapons being pushed from Pakistan across the border into Indian territory using drones and other means, Governor Banwarilal Purohit will again be visiting the five districts along the International Border in Punjab from February 20.

One-time ₹1,000 livelihood assistance for all PDS families in Odisha

In the backdrop of impending elections, the Naveen Patnaik government in Odisha announced a one-time livelihood cash assistance of ₹1,000 in cash to each of the 95,90,526 families (comprising 3,35,98,401 members) covered by the Public Distribution System (PDS) in Odisha.

