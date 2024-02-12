February 12, 2024 06:42 am | Updated 06:43 am IST

India welcomes release of eight Navy veterans jailed in Qatar

India on February 12 welcomed the release of eight Indian nationals who were arrested in Qatar on August 30, 2022 and were given death sentence last October. In an early morning statement, the Ministry of External Affairs indicated that seven of the men have already returned.

Farmers likely to start Delhi march from Feb 12, after collapse of talks with Centre on guaranteed MSPs

Approximately one lakh farmers belonging to the Samyukt Kisan Morcha-Non Political (SKM-NP), a splinter group of the original SKM, started preparations for a rally in Delhi on Tuesday seeking guaranteed minimum support prices (MSPs) for their produce.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nitish Kumar to face floor test

The Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance government is all set to face a floor test on Monday to prove its majority in the Bihar Assembly. On the eve of the crucial floor test, political parties in the State remained busy on Sunday trying to keep their flock together.

Pakistan parties intensify efforts to form coalition government after split verdict in February 8 elections

The three main political parties in Pakistan on February 11 intensified their efforts for the formation of a coalition government after it became clear that the coup-prone country faced a hung Parliament after general elections marred by allegations of rigging.

Parliament’s average annual sitting days down to 55 in the 17th Lok Sabha from 135 in the first

The average annual sitting days of the first Lok Sabha, with Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru as the leader of House, was 135 days, and the 17th Lok Sabha, which concluded on Friday, sat only for 55 days on average in a year.

BJP releases first list of 14 RS nominees; R.P.N. Singh, Sudhanshu Trivedi make the cut

The BJP on Sunday announced a list of 14 candidates for the biennial polls to the Rajya Sabha, with former Union Minister R.P.N Singh — who joined the BJP ahead of the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh in 2022 — among those nominated.

U19 WC final | Australia dash Indian dreams with 79-run victory

A fresh chapter was added to the script of Australia’s domination over India in the ICC World Cup finals when they bagged the Under-19 title with a 79-run victory here on Sunday.

Farmers’ income will be increased with innovative schemes: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said the State government was all set to introduce innovative schemes and increase farmers’ incomes in the upcoming annual Budget since agriculture and milk production played a pivotal role in the rural economy.

Congress will win all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab: Kharge

A day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is part of the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, declared it would go solo in Punjab in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the Congress, also a partner in INDIA bloc, on Sunday said it would win across all the 13 parliamentary constituencies in Punjab.

Comprehensive India-specific approach needed for growth of medical education: Parliamentary panel

Bridging the widely varying quality of medical education across India; enhancing the number of under- (UG) and post-graduate (PG) medical seats; optimal use of existing infrastructure to expand medical education facilities; chalking out a comprehensive India-specific approach for the creation of seats for specialists; and streamlining the recruitment process to prevent “ghost faculty” (teachers who exist only on paper but paid a salary) in medical colleges — these are among the top recommendations in a report on the quality of medical education in India presented by the Parliamentary Standing Committee (PSC) on Health and Family Welfare in Parliament earlier this week.

Netanyahu promises ‘safe passage’ to Palestinians ahead of Rafah operation

The threat of an Israeli incursion into Gaza’s southernmost town of Rafah persisted on Sunday, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised “safe passage” to civilians displaced there.

Education Ministry ties up with FIFA to promote sporting culture through football

Aiming to significantly broaden the accessibility of football within the school setting for students, the Ministry of Education has tied up with the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) to distribute 11 lakh footballs across the country in a phased manner.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.