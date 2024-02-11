February 11, 2024 09:10 am | Updated 09:11 am IST

Pakistan Army chief backs Nawaz Sharif’s call to form coalition government

Pakistan’s Army chief Gen. Asim Munir on Saturday urged the country’s polarised political leadership to form a “unified government of all democratic forces”, as he backed former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s plea to his rivals to help form a coalition government after the general elections appear to have produced a hung Parliament.

Congress expels Acharya Pramod Krishnam for ‘indiscipline’, making statements against party

The Congress on Saturday expelled Acharya Pramod Krishnam from the party for “indiscipline” and making repeated statements against the party.

Ex-Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique joins Ajit Pawar-led NCP days after quitting Congress

Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, on Saturday joined the Nationalist Congress Party, a major boost to the Ajit Pawar-led party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

No factions in Trinamool Congress, says Abhishek Banerjee

Amidst the ongoing speculation of differences in its top leadership, Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday said that there were no factions in the party.

Kamal Nath meets Sonia Gandhi, aims at Rajya Sabha seat

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress veteran Kamal Nath met Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on Friday ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections on February 27 in which five seats from the State will be up for grabs.

India will get UN Security Council seat, but not easily, says External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar said on February 10 that he was confident that India will get a permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council, but it won’t be easy as there are a lot of countries who want to “block us”.

All eyes on Manjhi’s four MLAs ahead of Bihar Assembly floor test

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad on February 10 sent his emissary to the residence of Jitan Ram Manjhi, former Bihar Chief Minister and founder of the Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S), a key player ahead of floor test on in the State Assembly on February 12.

Parliamentary proceedings | ‘Ram Temple ushered in a new era of governance’

Both Houses of Parliament on February 10, the last working day of the 17th Lok Sabha, passed a resolution terming the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya as ushering in a “new era of governance and public welfare”, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his valedictory address later, stated that the resolution by both Houses would give “constitutional power to the generations to come to be proud of our values.”

From abolition of Article 370, to a new Parliament building, to the suspension of 146 MPs, the 17th Lok Sabha saw it all

The 17th Lok Sabha that took off with the removal of special status for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution ended its last session on Saturday with a special discussion on the construction of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. While both these issues define the core of BJP’s vision for the country, there have been several defining moments in a House dominated by the BJP-led NDA.

Manmohan Singh missed the reforms bus as PM: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The United Progressive Alliance (UPA) squandered the opportunity to implement the unfinished reforms agenda from 1991 during its decade in office, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in the Rajya Sabha on Saturday, accusing the Manmohan Singh government of “thorough mismanagement” after the global financial crisis.

Maratha quota: Jarange-Patil begins yet another hunger strike in Jalna

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil on Saturday launched yet another indefinite hunger strike at his village of Antarwali-Sarathi in Jalna district, accusing the ruling Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti government of not fulfilling promises pertaining to reservation for the Maratha community.

