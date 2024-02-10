February 10, 2024 07:10 am | Updated 07:11 am IST

Bihar BJP MLAs shifted to Bodh Gaya ahead of floor test

With political tensions rising in Bihar ahead of the ruling coalition’s floor test in the Assembly on February 12, the BJP, following in the footsteps of the Congress, has shifted its MLAs to Bodh Gaya, 120 km south of Patna. They are expected to return to the State capital a day ahead of the trust vote.

5 dead in violence after demolition of ‘illegal’ structures in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani

Five people were killed and 14 critically injured in violent clashes that broke out in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani on February after the demolition of a madrasa and masjid as part of a district anti-encroachment drive.

Pakistan elections 2024 | Jailed ex-PM Imran Khan claims election victory as his supporters lead in polls

Jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed victory in the country’s general election in an audio-visual message created using artificial intelligence and shared on his X social media account.

Fugitive economic offenders will be extradited: FM in reply to White Paper debate in Lok Sabha

Fugitive economic offenders like Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, and Sanjay Bhandari will be extradited to India, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on February 9, even as she charged the former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi of being a ‘Super Prime Minister’ in the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) years, blaming “rudderless” leadership for the “one big-ticket scam a year” decade between 2004-2014.

Bharat Ratna for M.S. Swaminathan | His whole life’s work has been recognised, says daughter Soumya

Soumya Swaminathan, chairperson of M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation and the daughter of the late scientist, said it was a matter of pride, happiness and satisfaction that Swaminathan’s whole life’s work has been recognised with Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian award, by the Government of India and the Prime Minister.

After Bharat Ratna for Charan Singh, RLD gives its heart to NDA

In yet another blow to the Opposition unity, responding to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) decision to confer Bharat Ratna on former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on Friday, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has decided to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Could the Preamble have been amended without changing its date of adoption, asks Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Friday asked if the Preamble of the Constitution could have been amended without changing the date of its adoption on November 26, 1949. The Preamble was amended only once in December 1976 by the Indira Gandhi government to introduce the words ‘socialist’ and ‘secular’.

Two injured as tensions mount in Bareilly over Muslim cleric’s detention

Tensions mounted in the communally sensitive Bareilly city on Friday after followers of an Islamic cleric and Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief Tauqeer Raza Khan took to the streets after he was detained for giving a call for “jail bharo” over the ongoing Gyanvapi dispute.

INDIA bloc calls White Paper document a ‘political manifesto’

Opposition leaders from the INDIA bloc in the Lok Sabha on February 9 said the White Paper brought out by the Narendra Modi government on the state of the economy under the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was a “political manifesto” that was aimed at “tarnishing” the Manmohan Singh government.

U.S.-China tussle, warships in Indian Ocean dominate India-sponsored IOC conference in Perth, as Jaishankar takes aim at China

The militarisation of the Indian Ocean and “great power rivalry” are growing concerns for smaller countries in the region, said Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, inaugurating the Indian Ocean Conference in Perth on Friday, as the forum focused on regional cooperation for Indian Ocean Rim and littoral states got under way.

FIH Pro-League | India avenges loss to the USA, gets it right finally

The Indian women broke a five-match losing streak to end the first leg of the Pro League matches with a 3-1 win against USA here on Friday. The victory ensured the first points for the team in this edition and also helped the team avenge its loss in the Olympic Qualifiers.