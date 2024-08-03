Paris Olympics day 7 highlights

It was a historic day for India at the Paris 2024 Olympics on August 2. After some unexpected exits day, the Indian contingent bounced back successfully on Day 7.

BSF chief, Special Director-General sent back to parent cadres as tenures curtailed

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved the proposal of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to repatriate Nitin Agarwal, Director-General (DG) of Border Security Force (BSF), and Y.B Khurania, Special DG of the border guarding force, to their parent cadres of Kerala and Odisha respectively.

Searches continue amid fading hope in Wayanad

Joint teams of the Army, State police, National Disaster Response Force, Coast Guard, and volunteers scoured the landslide-devastated Chooralmala, Mundakkai, and Attamala localities of Wayanad for survivors, as search and rescue operations continued for the fourth day on Augsut 2.

Kamala Harris secures Democratic presidential nomination

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris effectively secured the Democratic party’s presidential nomination on August 2, confirming her remarkable rise to party standard bearer in November’s showdown against Republican Donald Trump.

Citing The Hindu’s fact-check on Amit Shah’s speech, Congress moves privilege motion

Citing The Hindu’s fact-check on Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech in the Parliament on Wayanad landslides, the Congress has moved a privilege motion in Rajya Sabha against Mr. Shah for misleading the House.

Haniyeh killing fallout: India issues advisory for Indians in Israel

India on August 2 issued an updated advisory for Indians living in Israel, asking them to avoid “unnecessary travel” and to stay vigilant in light of the “prevailing security situation”. The advisory follows the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on Wednesday, where he had attended the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh: Death toll mounts to six; 47 people still missing

The death toll rose to six in separate incidents of cloudbursts and flash floods, triggered by incessant rains in different parts of Himachal Pradesh during the past 48 hours, even as the rescue and search operations continued on a war footing on Friday.

As many as 47 people are still missing in Shimla, Mandi and Kullu districts, after heavy rains left the rivers in a spate. Fifty-five people have been evacuated so far, while 27 are still stranded at different places.

Centre reissues draft Western Ghats notification for the 6th time

In the aftermath of this week’s devastating landslide in Wayanad in Kerala, the Union government has re-issued — for the sixth time in a decade — a draft notification classifying parts of the Western Ghats in six States as ecologically sensitive areas (ESAs). This would impose restrictions on economic activities such as quarrying, mining, and large infrastructural development in these areas. A senior official told The Hindu that the timing of this sixth draft was “coincidental”, and was not related to the Wayanad disaster.

Manu Bhaker aims for hat-trick of medals; qualifies for 25m sports pistol final at Olympics

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker kept herself on track for a hat-trick of Olympic medals, coming up with one of her most memorable performances in her favourite event, the 25m sports pistol, as she booked a place in the final in second spot in Paris on August 2

Paris Olympics: Lakshya Sen storms into the semifinals

Whether or not he gets there, at least an Olympic quarterfinal isn’t the limit of his potential. No Indian men’s singles badminton player had ever reached the final-four at the Olympics before Lakshya crashed through the door and made history at the Arena Porte de La Chapelle.