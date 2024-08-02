No one alive in Wayanad disaster zone: Army

The rescue and disaster teams engaged in the rescue and search operations at Chooralmala in Wayanad have recovered 189 bodies including 85 men, 76 women and 27 children and 100 body parts from various locations, according to the Revenue department. The gender of a body is yet to be identified.

Evolve policy to remove quota for SCs, STs in creamy layer: judges

A majority of four judges on a Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court on August 1 called for the need to evolve a “different” set of criteria to exclude the ‘creamy layer’ among the Scheduled Castes (SC) and the Scheduled Tribes (ST) from reservation benefits.

Paris Olympics day 6 highlights

Swapnil Kusale won India’s third medal — all of which have been bronze medals in shooting — at the Paris Olympics after a stellar comeback in the men’s 50m rifle three positions final.

But Kusale’s medal was the lone bright spot for most of the day as Indian athletes lost in most other sports they competed.

NEET-UG paper leak: CBI files first chargesheet against 13 accused

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday filed its first chargesheet against 13 accused persons in connection with the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2024 paper leak case of Patna in Bihar. The probe agency has so far arrested 40 persons, including several medical students, for their alleged involvement in the racket.

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich released as U.S., Russia complete biggest prisoner swap in post-Soviet history

The United States and Russia completed their biggest prisoner swap in post-Soviet history on August 1, with Moscow releasing Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan in a multinational deal that set some two dozen people free, according to officials in Türkiye, where the exchange took place.

India does not believe in ‘expansionism’: PM Modi

India does not believe in “expansionism”, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday indirectly referring to Chinese activities in the South China Sea. Welcoming the Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Mr. Modi indirectly referred to China and highlighted the importance of freedom of navigation.

After furore, Customs Department removes punitive tax on laboratory chemicals

In a relief to scientists and researchers across the country, the Finance Ministry has clarified that all imported ‘laboratory chemicals,’ except denatured ethanol, will be taxed at 10% instead of 150% as was first proposed in the Union Budget of July 23.

Supreme Court judges’ take on creamy layer among SCs causes uproar

Observations by Supreme Court judges on August 1 calling for carving out a “creamy layer” to be excluded from the Scheduled Caste (SC) quota for jobs and education have caused widespread confusion among large sections of vocal Dalit communities across the country over what such a “creamy layer” could look like for SCs.

Calls for revenge echo at Haniyeh’s funeral; Tehran vows ‘punishment’

Iran held a funeral ceremony on August 1 with calls for revenge after the killing in Tehran of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in a strike blamed on Israel.

Paris Olympics: Sindhu’s dream shattered, Satwik-Chirag come unstuck

It was a day of massive disappointment for India on the badminton courts of the Olympics at the Porte de La Chapelle arena here on Thursday.

Two-time medallist P.V. Sindhu’s dream of a historic third medal remained unfulfilled while a strong medal hope, the Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty pair, could not rise to the expectations.

