Wayanad death toll crosses 200; slush, debris slow down search

The death toll in the landslides that devastated Chooral Mala and Mundakkai areas near Meppadi in Wayanad district of Kerala crossed 200 as the search and rescue operations gained momentum on Wednesday.

Delhi rains: Two drown in Ghazipur; schools closed on August 1

Heavy rainfall unleashed chaos in the national capital on Wednesday evening, inundating large parts of the city with a 22-year-old woman and her toddler drowning in Ghazipur, while key stretches were choked with unending traffic and people left stranded as roads resembled rivers.

Paris Olympics day 5 highlights

Indians advanced in badminton, shooting, table tennis, boxing and archery on Day 5 of the Paris Olympics on July 31, 2024. Among the notable performers were Swapnil Kusale, who qualified for the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions in 7th place, and Lakshya Sen, who demolished World No. 3 Jonatan Christie in the men’s badminton singles to enter the Round of 16.

Ransomware attack on C-Edge Technologies disrupts retails payments in RRBs, co-op banks

C-Edge Technologies Ltd., a technology service provider to co-operative and regional rural banks was “possibly” hit by a ransomware attack, according to a statement by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on July 31. The Mumbai-based technology provider caters mostly to co-operative and regional rural banks, NPCI added in the statement.

Former India cricketer Aunshuman Gaekwad dies at 71 after long battle with cancer

Former India cricketer Aunshuman Gaekwad died on Wednesday after a long battle with cancer.

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra to visit Wayanad on August 1

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, MP, will visit Wayanad on Thursday. Mr. Gandhi will reach Kannur airport at 9.45 a.m. He will visit the relief camps opened for the Chooralmala landslide victims at Meppadi and the injured persons admitted in various hospitals. Though Mr. Gandhi was meant to visit Wayanad on Wednesday, it was postponed following rescue personnel’s request.

Haniyeh killing: India maintains silence

India maintained a studied silence a day after the political head of Hamas, Ismael Haniyeh, was killed in Tehran in an early morning incident on Wednesday. Sources here indicated that the issue is sensitive because of India’s close relations with both Iran and Israel and also because Iranian authorities are yet to reveal details of the incident that led to the death of Mr. Haniyeh.

Centre plans stricter norms for disability certificates; activists fear fresh hurdles

In a bid to tighten the requirements for obtaining a disability certificate, the Union government on Wednesday published draft amendments to the Rules of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act (RPwD Act) of 2016.

MHA, DoPT display RSS order on websites for ‘public knowledge’

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on Wednesday displayed on their websites, an official memorandum lifting restrictions on government officials being associated with the “Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh (R.S.S.S)” for public “knowledge”.

IAF’s largest multilateral exercise Tarang Shakti to see participation of over 150 aircraft

The Indian Air Force is all set to host its largest multilateral exercise, Tarang Shakti, in two phases in August and September. Eighteen countries, 10 of them with air assets, will join the exercise which will see a total of 150 aircraft, both foreign and IAF, soar into the skies over Sulur and Jodhpur. The exercise will be a landmark event and has no particular nation or theme “in mind”, Air Marshal A.P. Singh, Vice-Chief of Air Staff, said on Wednesday.

