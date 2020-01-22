‘The Hindu’ is the fastest growing English daily

The Hindu’s Total Readership grew by 11.8% over Q2 2019, registering the highest growth rate among the top 3 national English dailies.

The Hindu added 8,01,000 readers over Q2 to register a Total Readership of 75,74,000 in Q3 nationally.

The Hindu’s Average Issue Readership grew by 9.6% over Q2 2019, registering the highest growth rate among the top 3 national English dailies.

The Hindu’s all-India performance is attributed to sustained leadership in Chennai, Tamil Nadu and Kerala and gains in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Karnataka, New Delhi and other parts of India.

In terms of both Total Readership and Average Issue Readership, The Hindu continues to be the largest read English daily in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The Hindu’s Average Issue Readership in Tamil Nadu is higher than that of The Times of India and The New Indian Express combined.

L.V. Navaneeth, Chief Executive Officer, The Hindu Group, said, “As an organisation, we have continually worked towards delivering quality journalism, and we will continue doing so. The results have yet again reiterated the trust our readers have on a brand that has a long-standing reputation for credible and accurate news. The Hindu has been witnessing a growing readership in many markets. We are thankful to our readers and advertisers for the confidence and consistent support!”