The Hindu Group bags four WAN-IFRA Digital Media South Asia Awards 2022

February 01, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Group has bagged four awards at the WAN-IFRA Digital Media South Asia Awards 2022 for its various products and services.

TH Newsletters won silver in Best Digital Subscription initiative and The Hindu e-paper bagged gold in Best ePaper concept. In the Best Use of Short Form Video category, Trending and Current Affairs, The Hindu won gold award.

Moreover, ‘Coimbatore Unlimited- Collaborate, Co-create and Celebrate,’ an event that hosted curated series of panel discussions on Coimbatore won silver award in the Best Native Advertising/Sponsored Content Campaign category.

A press release said the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) recognises outstanding digital media projects delivered by south Asian news publishers. About 100 entries were received across south Asia for the awards. This was the sixth edition of digital media awards for south Asia.

The Quint, The Hindu, Prothom Alo and TheIndian Express emerged as the award winners.