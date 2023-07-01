The Hindu ePaper Learning Corner bags second prize at WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2023 

July 01, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu ePaper Learning Corner has won the second prize at the WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2023 under the best ePaper concept category.

The Learning Corner is a dedicated space in the The Hindu e-Paper that seeks to help readers prepare for competitive exams. It has daily updates tuned for competitive exams.

Existing users of The Hindu ePaper can access Learning Corner free of cost while others may have to register with Learning Corner for access.

WAN-IFRA’s Digital Media Awards Worldwide was instituted to recognise news publishers who have delivered unique and original digital media projects.

