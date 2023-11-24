HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | Colombian government ongoing insurgencies
On this day, in 2016, the FARC-EP and the government of Colombia signed a peace deal that brought a 50-year-long civil war to end. Here’s a quiz on ongoing insurgencies

November 24, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Srinivasan Ramani
Srinivasan Ramani
Daily Quiz | Colombian government ongoing insurgencies
Subcomandante Marcos, real name - Rafael Sebastian Guillen Vicente. Now known as Subcomandante Insurgente Galeano, was the spokesperson of an insurgent movement that still controls a substantial part of the Mexican province, Chiapas.
1 / 5 | While the Colombian government ended the civil war with FARC-EP, the conflict with another insurgent group, which advocates an ideology that combines Marxism-Leninism with liberation theology, that began in 1964 still continues. Name this group, which is now in talks for a peace deal with the Colombian regime. 
Answer : ELN or National Liberation Army
