Daily Quiz | Colombian government ongoing insurgencies
Subcomandante Marcos, real name - Rafael Sebastian Guillen Vicente. Now known as Subcomandante Insurgente Galeano, was the spokesperson of an insurgent movement that still controls a substantial part of the Mexican province, Chiapas.
While the Colombian government ended the civil war with FARC-EP, the conflict with another insurgent group, which advocates an ideology that combines Marxism-Leninism with liberation theology, that began in 1964 still continues. Name this group, which is now in talks for a peace deal with the Colombian regime.
Answer : ELN or National Liberation Army
Among the ethnic non-state armed groups active in Myanmar, this group has among the highest number of active combatants and was formed after the collapse of the military wing of the Communist Party of Burma in the late 1980s. Its political wing is also the de facto ruler of Wa State in Myanmar. Name the group
Answer : United Wa State Army (UWSA)
Known by his assumed name, Basavraj, this person succeeded Muppala Lakshmana Rao (also known as Ganapathy) to become the general secretary of a proscribed organisation that continues to remain the largest insurgent threat to the Indian state, despite being limited to pockets of central and east India. Name the person and the outfit.
Answer : Nambala Kesava Rao, Communist Party of India (Maoist)
Led by a person who is currently held in a high-security prison in Imrali island in the Sea of Marmara in Turkey, this organisation has waged a militant struggle for autonomy and cultural rights for Kurds in Turkey and utilised terror tactics during its insurgency. Name the organisation and its leader
Answer : PKK (Kurdistan Peoples’ Party), Abdullah Ocalan
Originating in the Yemeni governorate of Saada in the 1990s, this insurgent movement continues to hold sway in the conflict-prone country. It recently made news for launching missiles, some travelling close to 1,600 km, into Israel following the renewal of hostilities between the Hamas and the Israeli Defence Forces. Name the group.
