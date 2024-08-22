MGR to Vijay: Tamil actors who took the political plunge

Actor Vijay launched his party Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam in February this year as a party against corruption and divisiveness, which is set to contest in the 2026 Assembly elections. In a three-page statement, Mr. Vijay said the party will start propagating its “Tamil Nadu-centric” ideology and policies.

With the launch of his party, Mr. Vijay became the latest addition in the list of actors from Tamil film industry who have waded into politics. Several actors have joined established political parties, served as Members in the Legislative Assembly and Parliament, or formed their own parties in the past. Some have risen up the ranks to become Chief Ministers.

Here is a list of such actors.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.