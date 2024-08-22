GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MGR to Vijay: Tamil actors who took the political plunge

As actor Vijay launches his party Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam’s flag, here is a look at other Tamil actors who took up politics.

Published - August 22, 2024 08:00 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The trend of actors becoming politicians has continued, with Kamal Haasan and Vijay being the latest additions

The trend of actors becoming politicians has continued, with Kamal Haasan and Vijay being the latest additions | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Actor Vijay launched his party Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam in February this year as a party against corruption and divisiveness, which is set to contest in the 2026 Assembly elections. In a three-page statement, Mr. Vijay said the party will start propagating its “Tamil Nadu-centric” ideology and policies.

Dravidian politics and Tamil cinema: The conjoined twins of the Tamil motherland
Actor Vijay’s journey | The road from campus to cinema, and political plunge

With the launch of his party, Mr. Vijay became the latest addition in the list of actors from Tamil film industry who have waded into politics. Several actors have joined established political parties, served as Members in the Legislative Assembly and Parliament, or formed their own parties in the past. Some have risen up the ranks to become Chief Ministers.

Here is a list of such actors.

