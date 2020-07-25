Wrong person released on bail from Salem prison, brought back

Salem Central Prison authorities were in a fix on Friday after a wrong accused was released on bail. They brought him back later and released the right person on bail.

Police said Ranjtih Kumar and Pavithra, a couple residing near Ethappur here, were arrested and remanded in June allegedly for murdering their relative over a land dispute.

Recently, the Madras High Court granted bail for Pavithra on a plea filed by her relatives Upon receiving the orders on Thursday, prison authorities misunderstood that the bail was granted for Ranjith Kumar and he was released on that day.

They realised the mistake when Pavithra’s relatives came to the prison on Friday to know why she was not out on bail. After Ranjith Kumar was brought back, Pavithra stepped out on bail.