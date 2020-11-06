Woman suffers critical eye injuries while warding off alleged molester

Pune

06 November 2020 01:29 IST

Incident occurred in Nhavare village; search for attacker on

A woman sustained critical injuries to both her eyes while trying to resist an alleged molestation attempt in a village in Pune’s Shirur tehsil.

According to the Pune Rural police, the incident occurred on Tuesday night after the woman, who works as a labourer, had stepped out to answer nature’s call.

Advertising

Advertising

She was allegedly assaulted while resisting her attacker and had lost the use of one of her eyes while the other was severely damaged, officials said.

The Shirur police have registered an FIR against an unknown person and the search for the attacker is on.

“The woman, a resident of Nhavare village, was attacked by an unidentified person on Tuesday night when she stepped out of her house. She was critically injured and was admitted to Sassoon General Hospital. We are probing the case and will soon nab the accused,” Abhinav Deshmukh, Superintendent of Police, Pune Rural, said.

The incident was strongly condemned by Nationalist Congress Party MPs Supriya Sule and Amol Kolhe — the elected representatives of Baramati and Shirur Lok Sabha constituencies respectively.

Stating that such a crime was intolerable, both Ms. Sule and Mr. Kolhe have urged authorities to nab the attacker as soon as possible.