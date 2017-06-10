With world powers stepping aside, India should become “Vishvaguru”: RSS chief

Nagpur: India needs to shoulder the responsibility of being a “Vishwaguru” (world’s teacher) to take the place of those who were shying away from their promise to lead the world order, according to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Addressing RSS volunteers at a concluding function of the Officers Training Camp in Nagpur on Thursday, Mr. Bhagwat said, “Those who reached a consensus to protect the environment are walking away from their undertakings. Ten years ago, they told the world that something had to be done, but when their own country’s interests came in the way, they walked out.”

He had strong words for “those who build an economic order by uttering sweet words but did not hesitate to walk out of it.”

Mr. Bhagwat said, “We hear that someone did not come to the Paris meeting. We hear about Brexit also. But there is only one (society) who speaks about all this and tolerates loss and faces the perception of being weak. It is the Hindu society which is dedicated (to all the causes).”

He said that Bharat has to share its wisdom with the world as its aim was to bring peace and brotherhood all over the world. “We have to give the world what we have. The Hindu society believes in Vasudav Kutumbakam and this is what is needed now. Bharat is already ‘Vishvaguru’ - it just has to take up that responsibility now. The place of ‘Vishvaguru’ is vacant now and no one can fill it. We may have to become a superpower also as the world listens to the strong,” the RSS chief claimed.

Further, he recollected the 1920 Congress session in Nagpur in which the RSS founder Keshav Hedgewar had proposed to ban cow slaughter. “There was a need to do basic work to cure all ills in the society and Hedgewar decided to take it up as no one was touching this work,” he said.

Mr. Bhagwat said that the country was progressing and positive signals were visible everywhere.