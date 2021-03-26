With nearly 36,000 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra posts new single-day high

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample from a passenger as others wait for their turn upon arrival at a railway station during a rapid antigen testing campaign for COVID-19 in Mumbai on Thursday.

Pune

26 March 2021 01:07 IST

20,444 patients discharged; 111 more succumb to virus; Mumbai sees record jump

In its highest-ever surge, Maharashtra reported 35,952 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as its active case tally breached the 2.50 lakh mark to shoot to 2,62,685.

As many as 20,444 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours. The State’s recovery rate dipped to 87.78%. A record 1.53 lakh samples were tested.

A high fatality spike of 111 deaths pushed the death toll to 53,795.

While the total case tally has reached 26,00,833, the cumulative recoveries stand at 22,83,037.

“Of a total 1,88,78,307 laboratory samples tested thus far, 26,00,833 (with the case positivity rising to 13.78%) have returned positive with over 1.53 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the State’s case fatality rate had incrementally dipped to 2.07%.

Review meeting

Pune district recorded more than 6,400 new cases to take its total case tally to 4,94,393. As per the State Health Department figures, 20 deaths were reported as the fatality count rose to 8,245. According to district authorities, the active case tally is nudging the 50,000 mark while with 42 deaths reported on Thursday, the death toll has touched 9,724.

In the wake of the relentless case surge, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that a review meeting of all elected representatives along with top officials had been called for on Friday.

Mr. Pawar, who is Pune’s Guardian Minister, said, “While there may be differing opinions on whether or not to impose a lockdown, all authorities and elected representatives are unanimous that all pandemic norms, including wearing of masks, must be strictly adhered to by the public.”

Mumbai reported another new high of 5,505 new cases, taking its total tally to 3,80,146 of whom 32,529 are active. As many as 13 fatalities took the city’s death toll to 11,623.

Highest in Navi Mumbai

A day after seeing the highest single-day surge of 519 cases, Navi Mumbai set a new record on Thursday with 681 cases. No deaths, however, were reported.

Five more temporarily shut COVID-19 care centres would be reopened before Saturday, said Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Abhijit Bangar.

Cases shot up in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region as well, with the Kalyan-Dombivli civic body adding 1,027 fresh cases to take its total tally to 78,289. No deaths, however, were reported.

Bed shortage

Nagpur district in Vidarbha registered 3,670 new cases as its total cases climbed to 2,10,716 of whom 35,795 are active. As per the State Health Department figures, the district reported 24 deaths to take its fatality toll to 3,742.

Meanwhile, bed-shortage issues continued to plague the district’s Government Medical Hospital. Authorities said that 90 of the 600 beds that were in the basement were closed due to a drainage issue.

Aurangabad in Marathwada logged 1,900 fresh cases to take its total tally to 75,652 of whom 17,411 are active. No deaths, however, were reported as the death toll stayed at 1,325.

Nanded in Marathwada recorded more than 1,400 new cases but just a single death to take its total case tally to 36,483 of whom 12,272 are active while its death toll has risen to 726.

Nashik in north Maharashtra added more than 3,300 fresh cases, taking its total tally to 1,58,619 of whom 18,176 are active while 10 deaths pushed its fatality count to 2,162.

Neighbouring Jalgaon reported more than 850 new cases and two deaths, taking its total cases to 79,503 of whom 6,146 are active while its death toll went up to 1,567.

Dr. Awate said that currently, 13,62,899 people across the State were in home quarantine and 13,770 were in institutional quarantine facilities.

(With inputs from Raina Assainar)