With 9,164 recoveries, Maharashtra wellness rate crosses 92%

Pune

12 November 2020 01:14 IST

Mumbai reports a high surge of 1,069 COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra’s recovery spree continued with 9,164 recoveries on Wednesday as against 4,907 new COVID-19 cases. The cumulative recoveries have now risen to 15,97,255 with the recovery rate exceeding 92% to reach 92.23%.

The total case tally now stands at 17,31,833. The number of active cases is now below 90,000 at 88,070.

With 125 deaths, the total death toll has climbed to 45,560. “Of a total 96,00,328 laboratory samples tested thus far, 17,31,833 (case positivity rate of 18.04%) have returned positive with 64,000 samples across the State being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that the State’s case fatality rate currently stood at 2.63%.

Pune district reported 573 cases to take its total tally to 3,40,023 while 16 deaths on Wednesday saw its total death toll climb to 7,102. As per the Pune district administration, the district’s active cases have dipped below the 10,000-mark to reach 9,943. Pune’s recovery rate is currently 94.54%.

Mumbai city, however, reported a high surge 1,069 cases to take its total case tally to 2,66,748 of whom 15,825 are active. As many as 22 fatalities saw the city’s death toll rise to 10,506.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Thane reported 237 cases as its total case tally crossed the 83,000-mark. With ten deaths, the total death toll stands at 2,050.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported more than 450 new cases, taking the district’s total case tally to 1,06,852 of whom just 2,960 are currently active. Just a single death was reported, taking the toll to 2,823.

In western Maharashtra, Satara reported nine deaths, taking its cumulative death toll to 1,522. As many as 201 fresh cases saw the total case tally rise to 49,672 of whom 3,963 are active.

Neighbouring Sangli, however, reported just 41 cases and five deaths as the district’s reported cases reached 47,541 of whom 1,483 are active. Its death toll has risen to 1,690.

Kolhapur, too, recorded a mere 45 cases and no deaths as its tally reached 47,670. Its active case tally stands at 296 cases. The total death toll remained constant at 1,660.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported more than 400 cases as its total case tally reached 99,079 of whom just 1,867 are however active. With five deaths on Wednesday, the district’s total death toll has now reached 1,624.

Neighbouring Jalgaon reported just 37 new cases and a single death as its total case tally reached 54,058 of whom only 1,235 are active, while its death toll stood at 1,367.

Dr. Awate said that currently, a total 9,41,118 people across the State were in home quarantine and 6,551 were in institutional quarantine facilities.