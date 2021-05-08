With 898 deaths, Maharashtra’s COVID-19 toll nudges 75,000

In single file: Essential workers queue up outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai to board local trains on Friday.

Pune

08 May 2021 01:46 IST

State reports 54,022 new infections, taking active case tally to 6,54,788; 37,386 more patients discharged

Maharashtra’s high fatality spike continued with the State recording 898 deaths on Friday — 385 of which occurred in the last 48 hours — to take the death toll to 74,413. The ‘reconciled’ figures, as per the State Health Department, consisted of 199 deaths in the last week and the remaining 314 from an earlier period.

The State’s active case tally, too, rose to 6,54,788 with just 37,386 patients being discharged against a surge of 54,022 new COVID-19 cases.

The total cases have reached 49,96,758 while its cumulative recoveries have climbed to 42,65,326 with the recovery rate going up to 85.36%.

“Of a total 2,89,30,580 laboratory samples tested thus far, 49,96,758 (with the average case positivity rising to 17.27%) have returned positive with over 2.69 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the State’s case fatality rate had incrementally declined to 1.49%.

Pune district reported nearly 10,000 new cases to take its total case tally to 9,08,358. As per the State Health Department figures, 63 deaths were reported as the death count went up to 10,005. According to district authorities, the active case tally has climbed to nearly 1 lakh while the fatality toll has surged past 13,900.

Mumbai recorded 3,040 new cases to take its total tally to 6,71,125 while the active count has declined to 54,162. As many as 71 fatalities took the city’s death toll to 13,651.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha added more than 4,500 cases as its total cases reached 4,56,918 of whom 61,680 are active. As many as 74 deaths pushed the toll to 5,513.

Districts in western Maharashtra continued to see increasing cases and fatalities. Sangli registered 19 deaths and more than 2,000 cases, taking its death toll to 2,210 and its total case tally to 91,294 of whom 18,069 are active.

Solapur logged 45 deaths and more than 2,800 cases as its fatality count rose to 2,907 and the total cases touched 1,22,569 of whom 21,885 are active.

Ahmednagar recorded 34 deaths and nearly 4,000 cases taking its death toll to 2,122 and its total tally to 1,96,147 of whom 23,934 are active.

Beed in Marathwada reported 1,314 new cases and 32 deaths, taking its total case tally to 64,913 of whom 14,019 are active while its death toll has gone up to 1,053.

Nashik in north Maharashtra added more than 2,800 new cases, taking its total tally to 3,43,738 of whom 40,434 are active while 135 deaths pushed its fatality count to 3,585.