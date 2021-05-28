With 34,370 recoveries, Maharashtra’s active cases drop to nearly 3 lakh

21,273 new COVID-19 cases, 884 deaths reported; Mumbai sees spike in infections

Maharashtra reported a relatively low surge of 21,273 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday while 34,370 patients were discharged. The State’s active case tally declined further to 3,01,041.

A total of 884 deaths were added to the State’s progressive death toll, of which 425 occurred in the last week. Of the 425, as many as 267 were recorded in the last 48 hours while 459 had been added in the ongoing ‘reconciliation’ process, as per the State Health Department.

The total death toll has now climbed to 92,225 with the State’s case fatality rate rising to 1.63%. The State’s total cases have reached 56,72,180 while its cumulative recoveries have gone up to 52,76,203 with the recovery rate rising to 93.03%.

“Of a total 3,40,86,110 laboratory samples tested thus far, 56,72,180 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 16.64%) have returned positive with over 2.62 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said.

Pune reported more than 2,000 new cases as its total case tally touched 10,09,130. As per the State Health Department figures, 43 deaths were recorded as the toll climbed to 12,112. According to district authorities, the active cases have dipped to 44,000 while the fatality count has exceeded 16,400.

After days of steady decline, Mumbai recorded a spike of 1,258 new cases to take its total tally to 7,01,598 while the active count has declined to 28,683. As many as 38 fatalities took the city’s toll to 14,720.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha registered less than 500 cases to take the total cases to 4,88,441 of whom 14,900 are active. Eight deaths pushed the toll to 6,517.

Cases piled up in Satara, which added 2,561 new ones and 24 deaths, taking its total case tally to 1,57,260 of whom 21,290 are active. Its fatality toll has gone up to 2,915.

Kolhapur logged 37 deaths and more than 1,800 cases as its death toll rose to 3,270 and its total tally reached 1,06,455 of whom 17,133 are active.

Ahmednagar reported 41 deaths and more than 1,500 cases as its fatality count climbed to 2,934 and the total cases touched 2,46,896 of whom 13,806 are active.

Nashik in north Maharashtra recorded more than 1,000 new cases, taking its total case tally to 3,83,248. The active cases continued to decline, reaching 11,411 while 37 deaths pushed its fatality toll to 4,514.