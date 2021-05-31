States

With 18,600 cases, Maharashtra records lowest daily spike in two months

A health worker inoculates a physically-challenged woman with a dose of COVID-19 vaccine during a drive organised by NGO Adventures Beyond Barriers Foundation, in Mumbai on Sunday.  

In its lowest single-day surge in nearly two months, Maharashtra reported 18,600 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday as opposed to 22,532 recoveries with the State’s active case tally dipping further to reach 2,71,801.

A total of 814 deaths were added to the State’s progressive death toll, of which 402 occurred in the last week. Of the 402, as many as 272 were recorded in the last 48 hours while 412 had been added in the ongoing ‘reconciliation’ process, as per the State Health Department. The total death toll has now risen to 94,844 with the State’s case fatality rate rising to 1.65%.

The State’s total cases have touched 57,31,815 while its cumulative recoveries have gone up to 53,62,370 with the recovery rate rising to 93.55%.

“Of a total 3,48,61,608 laboratory samples tested thus far, 57,31,815 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 16.44%) have returned positive with over 2.53 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said.

Pune reported more than 2,000 new cases as its total case tally reached 10,16,109. As per the State Health Department figures, 26 deaths were recorded as the fatality toll climbed to 12,413. According to district authorities, the active cases have dropped below 30,000 while the death count has exceeded 16,800.

With cases rapidly on the wane in Pune district, which is witnessing a concurrent drop in the demand for medical oxygen, industrial bodies in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad have urged the State government to restore the supply of oxygen for industrial uses.

A memorandum recently submitted by the Pimpri Chinchwad Small Scale Industries Association to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that around 5,000-6,000 small-scale industries of an estimated 12,000 SMEs required oxygen daily for their activities, while impressing on the need to divert oxygen for industrial purposes once more.

Mumbai recorded 1,062 new cases to take its total tally to 7,04,622 while the active count has declined further to 28,015. Twenty-two fatalities took the city’s toll to 14,797.

In western Maharashtra, Kolhapur showed no signs of improvement. It registered 74 deaths and nearly 1,700 cases, taking its fatality toll to 3,462 while its total cases reached 1,12,325 of whom 17,862 are active.

Cases piled up in Satara, which added 1,855 new infections and 17 deaths, taking its total case tally to 1,63,690 of whom 21,625 are active. Its death toll has gone up to 3,094.

Sangli logged more than 1,100 cases and 24 deaths as its total tally rose to 1,25,198 of whom 14,420 are active while the fatality count touched 2,950.

Ahmednagar reported 34 deaths and more than 1,000 cases as its death toll reached 3,091 and the total cases went up to 2,50,488 of whom 11,500 are active.

Nashik in north Maharashtra recorded a little over 600 new cases, taking its total case tally to 3,85,505. The active cases continued to decline, reaching 9,813 while 19 deaths pushed its toll to 4,658.

