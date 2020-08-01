With 10,320 fresh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra’s active numbers cross 1.50 lakh

New normal: A youth wearing a mask walks past a graffiti in Mumbai on Friday.

Pune

01 August 2020 01:22 IST

It records highest testing of 60,000 samples in 24 hours; death toll reaches 14,994

Maharashtra reported 10,320 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the State’s total number of cases to 4,22,118. This is the second consecutive single-day jump of more than 10,000 cases and also the third time in less than 10 days, with Thursday recording the highest at 11,147 cases.

As many as 265 more deaths saw the fatality toll rise to 14,994.

Advertising

Advertising

The State’s active case figure crossed the 1.50 lakh mark to reach 1,50,662, with a record 60,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, State Health Department officials said.

With 7,543 patients discharged on Friday, the cumulative recoveries till date have gone up to 2,56,158.

“Till date, of a total 21,30,098 laboratory samples, 4,00,651 (19.87%) have been tested positive with nearly 48,000 samples across the State tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the State’s recovery rate had risen to 59.84% while its case fatality rate had marginally reduced to 3.61%.

With 1,085 new cases reported on Friday, Mumbai’s total case tally has reached 1,14,284, of whom only 20,563 are active though. With 53 more deaths, the city’s death toll has risen to 6,353.

The surge in new cases continued in Pune district, which reported another massive spike of more than 3,000 fresh cases and 71 fatalities as its total cases reached 89,231, while its death toll rose to 2,099. As per the district administration, though, the number of active cases stands a little over 29,000.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region saw a sharp spike in fatalities and cases, with Thane district reporting 25 more deaths, taking the fatality toll to 1,008. With a surge of 519 new cases, the district’s total cases have crossed the 34,000 mark.

The Kalyan-Dombivli civic body reported 13 fatalities to take its total death count to 438 while another 376 cases took its total tally to 22,662.

In the Navi Mumbai civic body region, 412 new cases pushed its total tally to 17,070. Eight more deaths saw its cumulative toll climb to 445. Kolhapur district in western Maharashtra, which has seen a case spike in the last fortnight, reported 489 fresh cases, taking its total tally to 5,060, of whom 3,365 are active cases. Ten more deaths took the district’s fatality toll past the 100 mark to reach 105.

Solapur district in Pune division reported eight deaths and more than 250 new cases as its death count rose to 504 while its total tally climbed to 9,129, of whom 4,009 are active cases.

Nashik, a major hotbed in north Maharashtra, reported 455 new cases as its total tally rose to 14,750, of whom 5,375 are active.

Raigad recorded 227 new cases as its total cases touched 9,383. With seven deaths, the fatality count has reached 211.

Dr. Awate said currently, 8,99,557 people across the State are in home quarantine and 39,535 are in institutional quarantine.