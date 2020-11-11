Winter session will be held in Mumbai

Mumbai

BAC decides to shift venue from Nagpur

The winter session of the Maharashtra legislature will be held in Mumbai, instead of Nagpur, from December 7. The decision was taken at the business advisory committee (BAC) meeting held on Tuesday.

“The winter session is usually held in Nagpur. However, the State and the country are facing a tough battle against COVID-19. It was discussed and decided in the BAC meeting about keeping the venue in Mumbai,” an official, who attended the meeting, said.

According to sources, a number of members from the Assembly and the Council advised not to hold the winter session in Nagpur.

“It is important that all necessary arrangements must be made to protect from novel coronavirus, and therefore it was decided that the session needs to be held in Mumbai,” the official said.

Another meeting of the BAC will be held by November-end to decide on the number of days of the winter session. The monsoon session was held for two days in September.