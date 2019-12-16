Winter session a farce, says Fadnavis

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis called the winter session of Assembly beginning on Monday a farce as the government has not completed allocation of portfolios to its ministers.

Addressing a press conference in Nagpur on Sunday, he said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by the Shiv Sena was spreading misinformation about Maharashtra’s financial condition, which was better than other States in the country.

The former Bharatiya Janata Party chief minister also demanded that the State government disburse ₹23,000 crore to farmers for waiving their outstanding loans.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in on November 28 along with six ministers — two each from the Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress. Mr. Fadnavis said, “More than two weeks after the swearing in, no official portfolio allocation has been made so far. The current allocation of ministerial portfolios is temporary. Therefore, this winter session is nothing but a farce. It seems the Thackeray-led government is not serious about this session.”

He further said, “There were some loans obtained outside the budget, but it has been shown as part of the budget and the amount of outstanding loan has been inflated. I think this information is being spread to postpone some critical decisions in future.”

Devendra Fadanvis, Leader of Opposition, at a press conference at Ravi Bhavan in Nagpur. BJP State president Chandrakant Patil is also seen.

The government, he said, was juggling figures by clubbing budgetary and non-budgetary loans.

“Mr. Thackeray, and the NCP and Congress earlier demanded disbursement of ₹23,000 crore. Now it is time for them to implement it. Every farmer should get compensation of ₹25,000 per hectare,” Mr. Fadnavis said.

‘Accountable to people’

Meanwhile, Mr. Thackeray at a press conference on the eve of session, said they were accountable to the people and would announce the scheme for farmers at the right time.

He further said his government has received complaints regarding irregularities in the tendering process of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in the Arabian Sea, and “we will probe it to bring transparency”.

“We have received complaints regarding irregularities in the tendering process. We have sought reports and will ensure action if anyone is found guilty,” he said.

The CM said irrespective of irregularities, the government after solving the problems will ensure that the memorial is built.