Will summon Shivakumar’s wife and mother, says ED

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday informed the Delhi High Court that it will issue fresh summonses to wife and mother of Karnataka Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar, arrested in a money laundering case.

The agency said the earlier summonses issued to Mr. Shivakumar’s wife Usha and mother Gowaramma were not in existence and fresh summonses would be issued as the investigation was going on.

The ED had summoned Mr. Shivakumar’s wife Usha and mother Gowaramma to appear before it on October 17 and October 15 respectively. They had separately moved the court challenging the summonses.

During the hearing, ED’s counsel said the probe had to be completed for which fresh summonses would be issued soon. The court posted the case to October 24.

Senior advocate Dayan Krishnan, representing Ms. Gowaramma, said the ED have to comply with the provision of the Criminal Procedure Code which says a girl below 15 years and a woman of over 65 years cannot be called to the police station while issuing summons.

Mr. Shivakumar had also approached the High Court challenging a trial court order denying him bail. He was arrested in a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act by the ED.

The money laundering case is based on a charge sheet filed by the Income Tax Department last year, alleging tax evasion and ‘hawala’ transactions running into crores of rupees. However, Mr. Shivakumar has maintained that there is no evidence against him.