Volunteer group to provide 1,000 pulse oximeters

The Pune Platform for COVID-19 Response (PPCR), a volunteer group, is aiding government efforts to fight the pandemic in the district by providing 1,000 pulse oximeters to hospitals.

Falling oxygen levels in the blood are emerging as a key indicator for detecting COVID-19 cases, and the pulse oximeters could aid in early detection and provision of critical care to potential novel coronavirus cases. The pulse oximeter is a small electronic device that clips on to a fingertip to indirectly measure the oxygen saturation of patient's blood. It can be used effectively for door-to-door screening as well as in hospitals to identify critical cases.

“Our survey teams will be checking for co-morbidities, and visible and felt symptoms in people. Each of the 50 teams operating in the semi-rural and rural areas has been given a pulse oximeter. This is one method of catching asymptomatic cases who can then be referred for medical screening,” said Pune zilla parishad CEO Ayush Prasad. Mr. Prasad said pulse oximeter trial surveys had already begun in the densely-populated Wagholi and Kirkatwadi areas.

“Though these tests are not confirmatory, they may help segregate cases with blood oxygen levels below 93%, who can then be taken for further testing. As more than 70% of the positive cases are asymptomatic, it is vital that we escalate door-to-door screening in the city to rein in the spread,” said Sudhir Mehta, lead and coordinator, PPCR.

Mr. Mehta said the pulse oximeter, which costs around ₹3,000, is a cost-effective method which could help decrease the mortality rate of COVID-19 patients through early detection and treatment. “One of the symptoms being observed in critical COVID-19 cases is ‘silent hypoxia’, wherein patients look deceptively comfortable and then crash suddenly. Pulse oximeters could help this prevent impending deterioration,” he said. The devices will also provide relief to front line healthcare workers through efficient use of limited resources.

Highlighting the importance of pulse oximeters, Dr. Vijay Natarajan, CEO, Symbiosis University Hospital and Research Center, said, “Given that the COVID-19 virus predominantly affects the lungs, the single most important parameter that needs to be monitored is the adequacy of oxygen in the blood. Measuring oxygen saturation is easily achieved by using the pulse oximeter, which only needs to be clipped on a finger.”

Frequent measurements of oxygen levels, he said, can ensure early detection of any deterioration in the patient’s condition. “This will help us save lives by achieving early intervention.”