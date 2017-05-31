Victim’s compensation fund disbursed

Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Prisons), Coimbatore Range, R. Arivudainambi, on Wednesday gave away victim's compensation fund worth ₹ 16 lakh to bereaved family members of victims in various cases at Coimbatore Central Prison.

Officials said that families of 46 victims benefited out of the programme.

As per the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Victims Compensation Fund 2009, 20% of the earnings of the convicts are set aside as reserve for providing financial assistance as victims' compensation fund. Convict prisoners earn from various works given in the prison. The money collected from the convicts' earning is later given to the bereaved family members as victim's compensation fund.

While ₹ 50,000 is given to the bereaved family members in murder cases, ₹ 20,000 to ₹45,000 is given to the victims in grievous hurt cases and up to ₹ 15,000 in simple hurt cases. Also, funds up to ₹ 10,000 are given for the education needs of children of the victims.

Last year, victim's compensation fund to the tune of ₹. 25 lakh was distributed to 55 families.